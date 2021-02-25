Cleveland-Cliffs: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $64 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $122 million, or 32 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.35 billion.

Cleveland-Cliffs shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLF

Recommended Stories

  • REFILE-US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow close higher in late session turnaround

    Wall Street reversed course late Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow whipsawing to positive territory by the closing bell in a tug-of-war between stocks that thrived amid lockdowns and those that stand to benefit most from a reopening economy. The Nasdaq was the only major U.S. stock index to lose ground on the day. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back against concerns that the central bank's economic support increased the risk of spiraling inflation, and insisted that the central bank's accommodative monetary policy would remain in place for "some time."

  • Mytheresa’s Profits More than Double in Q2

    The online retailer delivered strong, second-quarter growth in sales and profits following its debut on the New York Stock Exchange last month.

  • Regeneron to stop giving placebo in COVID-19 drug trial after 'clear efficacy'

    The cocktail, a combination of two antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, was authorized in November for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Independent Data Monitoring Committee found that both 1,200mg and 2,400mg doses of the cocktail had reduced the rate of hospitalization and deaths compared with placebo, according to the company. The panel has recommended that Regeneron should stop enrolling patients in the placebo group for its ongoing late-stage trial.

  • Best Buy Misses Holiday-Quarter Sales Target, Gives Soft Guidance

    Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy on Thursday missed Wall Street's sales target for the holiday quarter but edged profit views. It also gave soft sales guidance for the year ahead.

  • Biden Set To Sign Executive Order To Address Chip Shortages, Supply-Chain Crisis: WSJ

    President Joe Biden is close to signing an executive order reviewing supply chains for critical materials, including semiconductors to pharmaceuticals and rare-earth minerals, the Wall Street Journal reports. The global semiconductor chip crisis has compelled U.S. automakers, including Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and other manufacturers, to opt for production holidays. Recently a group of U.S. chip companies, including Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), sought Biden’s assistance to solve the crisis. Biden is slated to meet with a bilateral group of House and Senate lawmakers to discuss the pandemic-induced supply-chain issues. The executive order is estimated to seek a 100-day supply chain review in four areas, including semiconductors used in products from cars to phones, large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and vital rare-earth elements for technology and defense. Interestingly, China rules the rare-earths market and is a major player in multiple supply areas, including pharmaceuticals. The order is timed when the U.S. intends to forge ties with different supplier countries and shun relations with China. Major U.S. semiconductor companies have outsourced their chip production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF). Samsung has been assured federal incentives in return for a factory in New York. TSM recently disclosed plans for a $12 billion chip plant in Arizona to come online by 2024. The order is estimated to seek a one-year review of supply chains encompassing six sectors, from technology to food production. The order will be focused on domestic production with incentives including job-training programs and business loans, including the federal procurement process for more American-made purchases. It will also include certain import limitations. The Defense Production Act, covering vaccine production, could also be a part of the order. The government is expected to focus on public-private partnerships while improving relations with allies to address common supply vulnerabilities, including semiconductors. The executive order will be linked to Biden’s plans towards U.S. job creation, mainly in the manufacturing sector that has faced intense foreign competition. The long-term executive order is expected to incorporate the short-term chip crisis. On Monday, Taiwan’s Economic Minister Wang Mei-Hua acknowledged receipt of a letter from the White House on the global shortage of auto chips and assured a resolution. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTSM Raises 6.8M From VisEra Share Sale Before Spinoff: BloombergMaxeon Names Micron's Kai Strohbecke As Finance Chief© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jets three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Why Penei Sewell lands with Gang Green at No. 2

    Free agency hasn’t even started yet, and the NFL Draft is still more than two months away. But it’s never too early to take a look at how things might unfold for the Jets.

  • GameStop's Frankfurt shares surge, overshoot Wall Street rally

    GameStop shares rose as much as 240% in premarket trading and were up 210% as of 0741 GMT. Some Twitter users cited factors including options trading and the resignation of GameStop Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell, announced on Tuesday. GameStop's U.S.-listed shares soared nearly 104% on Wednesday and were halted several times in a rally that began after 1930 GMT.

  • Aston Martin says back on the road to profitability after 2020 loss

    Aston Martin expects to almost double sales and move back towards profitability this year after sinking deeper into the red in 2020, when the luxury carmaker was hit by the pandemic, changed its boss and was forced to raise cash. The carmaker of choice for fictional secret agent James Bond has had a tough time since floating in 2018, as it failed to meet expectations and burnt through cash, prompting it to seek fresh investment from billionaire Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll. For 2021, it expects "to see the first steps towards improved profitability" but is still likely to post a pre-tax loss, the carmaker said.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Very Quiet

    Silver markets went back and forth during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to bounce around just below the crucial $28 level.

  • Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row

    The social network's commitment to the news industry follows Google's $1 billion investment last year, as technology giants come under scrutiny over their business model as well as the proliferation of misinformation on their platform. Facebook on Tuesday restored Australian news pages, ending an unprecedented week-long blackout after wringing concessions from the government over a proposed law that will require tech giants to pay traditional media companies for their content. The brief blackout shocked the global news industry, which has already seen its business model upended by the tech giants.

  • Former Mining Exec Details Suitcase Full of Cash He Used to Seal Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Glencore director said he used to fly the world carrying a bag full of cash to secure deals for the commodity trader, evidence of the industry’s longstanding history of corruption, a problem it’s still grappling with today.“I used to go with 500,000 pounds to London,” Paul Wyler who was one of Glencore’s most senior executives and a board director until 2002, said in an interview for The World for Sale, a book on the history of the commodity trading industry.In those days paying so-called “commissions” was both legal and even tax-deductible for a Swiss company, Wyler said, adding that Glencore’s past as a private company -- it went public in 2011 -- had been helpful. “We had advantages if we wanted to pay commissions. So if we wanted to pay certain things, we didn’t have to declare it in our annual report.”While Wyler put down his suitcase almost twenty years ago, some of the largest commodity traders face investigations today into alleged wrongdoing in countries from Democratic Republic of Congo to Brazil.“Unfortunately this is something that has plagued the commodity industry,” Torbjorn Tornqvist, the co-founder of oil trader Gunvor Group Ltd., said of bribery and corruption. “There’s a lot of skeletons and many of them, most of them, will never be surfaced.”The current range of investigations echoes the early 1980s, when Marc Rich, founder of the company that became Glencore, was indicted for tax evasion and buying oil from Iran in defiance of sanctions. The saga, which brought Rich infamy, has long haunted public perception of the industry.Glencore, the world’s largest commodity trader, is currently being investigated by authorities in the U.S., U.K., Brazil and Switzerland. The trading house has said the U.S. Department of Justice has requested records dating from 2007 onwards, several years after Wyler left the company.Trafigura Group, the second-largest metals and oil trader, faces charges in Brazil that it paid kickbacks to win business with the state oil company. Trafigura has denied the allegations. Vitol Group, the largest oil trader, in December admitted to bribing government officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico -- in some instances as recently as July 2020.Wyler acknowledged the corruption in Glencore’s history, but insisted: “It’s not like that we got the business only because we paid everybody off.”“In many countries it was just a no-go,” said Wyler, who contemporaries say would probably have become CEO of Glencore if Ivan Glasenberg, the company’s current boss, hadn’t been chosen instead. “You couldn’t pay commissions in Japan, or you couldn’t pay commissions in Chile, or in most of Western Europe it wasn’t really that widespread. In South America, yes... And, yes, in China it was very corrupt.”A Glencore spokesman declined to comment. The company has previously said that it takes ethics and compliance seriously, and that will cooperate with the investigations into it.Although largely unknown beyond the world of commodity trading, companies like Glencore, Vitol, Trafigura and Cargill Inc. have become crucial cogs in the global economy, making billions of dollars of profit every year and supplying a large share of the essential goods of modern life, from crude oil to wheat and copper.Other traders spoke of an industry where conflict has been seen as an opportunity for profit.Igor Vishnevskiy, the former head of Glencore’s Moscow office, described the company’s successful trades in Tajikistan in the midst of the bloodiest conflict of the disintegration of the Soviet Union in the 1990s: “It was a stunning business, actually, because it was a civil war.”Many say that the industry, under pressure from investigators and regulators, has changed. Several large trading houses have cut back on their use of agents, the third parties which in some cases were seen as a means for outsourcing bribe-paying.Tornqvist, the Gunvor CEO whose company was forced to pay $95 million by Swiss prosecutors in 2019 after one of its employees bribed officials in the Republic of the Congo and Ivory Coast to secure oil deals, said: “The old-style traders, the Marc Rich diehard breed, some of them don’t quite get it. Until they’re sitting and talking with the FBI. Then they get it.”(This story is based on extracts from Blas and Farchy’s book, The World for Sale, to be published tomorrow in the U.K. by Random House Business and by Oxford University Press in the U.S. on March 1.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.

  • Five things shaping Britain's financial rulebooks after Brexit

    Britain is conducting a review of its financial rulebooks and policies to see how it can keep its 130 billion pound ($184 billion) finance sector competitive after Brexit left it largely cut off from the European Union. The government is due to issue papers in the coming days outlining its approach to financial technology (fintech) and capital markets, while further down the line it's expected to propose changes to the funds and insurance sectors. Britain's finance ministry is reviewing financial regulation and insurance capital rules, with minister Rishi Sunak raising the prospect of a "Big Bang 2.0" to maintain the City's competitiveness, a reference to liberalisation of trading in the 1980s.

  • Bitcoin ‘Too Volatile’ to Be Global Medium of Exchange, Says Berkshire’s Charlie Munger

    The 97-year-old vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway said buying bitcoin is "the pursuit of the uneatable by the unspeakable."

  • Boeing planned to replace 777 engine covers before failures: WSJ

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday ordered immediate inspections of 777s with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights, after an engine failed on a United Airlines 777 on Saturday. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire By 55? Here's How Your 401(k) Can Get You There

    Many of us just assume we can't build real wealth, and many leave our retirements up to chance, contributing some sums to 401(k) accounts and/or IRAs and hoping for the best. Well, for starters, you'll want to be investing effectively.

  • Income Investors Should Know That Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Readers hoping to buy Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as...