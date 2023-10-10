Cleveland County 4-H to welcome students at annual event

Oct. 10—Cleveland County 4-H is inviting the public to learn more about its different clubs.

The organization will hold its 4-H Fun Fest on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.

The event will offer opportunities for kids and adults to visit booths, play games, ride on a trackless train and purchase concessions.

Kristina Reed, Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension program assistant is organizing the event. She said different 4-H clubs will set up booths to offer attendees a glimpse of the organization's offerings.

"We have local clubs, and then we have project clubs," Reed said. "Local clubs are specific to what organizations there are here in Cleveland County. Project clubs are specific to an area of study, like [agriculture]."

Courtney DeKalb-Myers, Extension Horticulture and 4-H educator, said 4-H programs are offered throughout all 77 counties in Oklahoma at different OSU Extension locations.

"We have all sorts of activities for the youth to be able to participate in," DeKalb-Myers said.

She said 4-H has a reputation for its agriculture program, as many 4-H students are involved in showing off livestock.

"But there's also sewing, shooting sports, culinary cooking, canning and all these other great life skills. We have leadership and citizenship. There's really something for all the youth," DeKalb-Myers said.

She said the activity serves as the organization's promotional event for the year.

About 50% of the organization's students in Cleveland County are involved in its agriculture programs. The organization is open to all children from 8-years-old and in third grade until they graduate high school.

"You definitely don't have to have an animal to be able to participate in the program," she said. "There's a lot of opportunities for leadership, citizenship and doing service projects."

Reed said she did 4-H when she was a student.

"I always grew up with the concept that 4-H was about showing [livestock], but there's a whole other side," she said. "There are a lot of organizations for kids, and you can find a place for anyone interested in learning something new."

DeKalb-Myers said most clubs meet once or twice a month.

"We also have a homeschool group that meets Thursday afternoons," she said.

Most clubs either meet after school or on the weekends.

Enrollment in 4-H costs $20 for the year.

"They can attend all the clubs and then of course there are some financial commitments, for example, if you are doing the sewing club, you may need to come up with supplies," DeKalb-Myers said. "But the initial commitment is just $20 per kid for the year."

Current 4-H clubs include: Lexington 4-H, Thrive Homeschool Club, Moore 4-H, Noble 4-H, Clover People 4-H (Norman Area), Cloverbuds, Clover Cloggers 4-H, Shooting Sports (Air Rifle/Air Pistol, Archery, Shotgun, Muzzleloader), Ag Club, Sewing Club, 4C Robotics and Orion Robotics.

Maria Kindel, a 4-H parent, said she has always supported her children in 4-H. She said she will be attending the event to see what kinds of new clubs or activities the organization has lined up for this year.

"4-H is about serving the community and bettering yourself by creating healthy habits and working on goals," Kindel said. "I think 4-H is a wonderful way to help your student or youth learn more about themselves."

She said 4-H especially helped one of her daughters who was afraid to talk to people in a crowd.

"She used to not look at people in the eye when people spoke to them. She doesn't naturally like to speak in front of people. She's been a 4-H officer in the past and is now the [Future Farmers of America] chapter president, which requires a lot of public speaking," Kindel said. "I attribute this to her time at 4-H, which requires kids to learn how to look at people in the eye and represent their organization well."