Cleveland County attorney accused of altering documents

A Cleveland County attorney has been charged with a felony after court officials accused him of altering a court document.

Wesley Steven White, formerly of the McIntyre Elder Law firm in Shelby, is charged with felony altering a court document, according to a press release from the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the release, on Nov. 28, the DA’s Office requested an investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office involving the altering of a court document that occurred in the Lincoln County Courthouse the previous day.

The release states that Sheriff’s Detective J. Woodard collected the document along with multiple witness statements and security footage of the incident. During the investigation, it was determined there was probable cause to believe White, 45, of Charlotte, unlawfully and intentionally altered a court document that was signed by a District Court judge.

On Nov. 30, a warrant was issued. White surrendered on Dec. 1 and was released on an unsecured bail.

Greg McIntyre, managing attorney at McIntyre Elder Law, said in a statement to The Star on Tuesday that the firm is committed to supporting individuals in need.

"Wes is known for his intelligence as an attorney and he is currently working through a misunderstanding unrelated to our firm or clientele," he said.

He said it is the hope of the firm that the matter would be resolved in a prompt and reasonable manner.

McIntyre updated the statement Wednesday evening and said White was no longer employed with the firm and that all his cases have been transferred to managing partners.

District Attorney Mike Miller, with prosecutorial district 39 which includes Cleveland and Lincoln counties, said he initiated the investigation.

Miller said he can’t comment on the details of a pending case.

He said lawyers must be held to rigorous standards, and if they can’t be trusted in minor matters, they shouldn’t be entrusted with larger issues.

“It’s early on, we’ll see how it pans out as it progresses,” Miller said Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Local attorney charged with felony