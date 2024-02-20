Cleveland County Board of education candidates talk priorities, challenges and team work

Cleveland County Schools

This is the second in a two-part candidate question and response series from all 16 candidates running for Cleveland County Board of Education.

During the March 5 primary election, registered Republican voters will choose five of the 13 Republican candidates and those five will then be on the general election ballot in November against three Democrats.

Greg Taylor, Rodney Fitch, Joel Shores, Robert Queen and Ron Humphries are all currently serving on the board.

Greg Taylor, David Fisher and Chad Simpson did not respond to The Star's candidate questions.

Here are the responses from five of the candidates:

Coleman Hunt (D)

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?

Schools around the nation, when it comes to public education, are facing challenges. Cleveland County Schools are no different. They face the challenge of staffing classrooms with quality teachers. The teacher shortage has affected the quality of education that each school can offer to its students. Keeping up with capital needs is another challenge that Cleveland County Schools faces each year. Also, they face the challenge of preparing students for a rapidly changing world. Public schools are our future and Cleveland County Schools must develop plans to recruit and retain the best teachers to educate our students.

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?

Cleveland County Schools have had a positive post-pandemic response and their focus on literacy and learning recovery. Cleveland County Schools have provided opportunities for students in CTE, ARTS, and CCP. One of the greatest accomplishments is the completion of the two auditoriums so that Burns and Crest can expand their offerings to students in the area of Fine Arts.

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board?

Teamwork means coming up with a plan together as a group of individuals. If elected to the Cleveland County Board of Education I plan to come as a team member bringing new ideas and listening to the ideas of others. As a former coach, I know the importance of listening to others, debating, and coming up with a game plan that will be successful. I plan to listen and give input as decisions are made that will impact the stakeholders of Cleveland County Schools.

My priorities are to help expand the educational opportunities for our students and make decisions that will help improve the academic performances of all students. Help ensure that Cleveland County Schools implement a plan to recruit and retain the best and diverse staff of people to educate our students.

Rodney Fitch (R)

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?

Recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers and administrators. Tackling the staffing challenges are and will continue to be a significant challenge for Cleveland County Schools as well as other school districts in North Carolina.

Meeting student and family needs within our Student Services area. The access to counselors, counseling services, and mental health is important and a growing concern.

Providing exceptional customer service to our community and staying current on all student safety needs and practices.

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?

The implementation of our district’s Internship program to provide students work experiences in high school.

The completion of the auditoriums and Burns and Crest High School.

The partnership with Cleveland Community College and the opportunities provided to our students to leave high school with an associate degree, industry certification, or significant transferable college credits. A $5 million factor in economic development.

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board?

To remain true to the Board’s mission and vision and refrain from being sidetracked by outside distractions.

Q: What are your two biggest personal priorities and how do you intend to accomplish them if elected?

Continue with the work to make sure our schools are as safe as possible by partnering with local law enforcement and utilizing community resources. Continue to prepare our students to be successful in their post-secondary careers by partnering with business, industry, the community college, and growing our Internship program.

Kenneth Ledford (R)

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?

Developing a board than can work together for the betterment of our children. Discipline in the schools. Bulling and eliminating inappropriate books in school libraries. These two ties for third place.

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?

I have not been attending the board meetings for the last four years. I felt when the present board was elected, they would be able to do their responsibilities. I can only see two items the board has accomplished:

a. Continued success of the Early Childhood College Program.

b. The College Technical Education (CTE).

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board

I have prior experience serving on other boards in the past. I presently serve on the Cleveland Community College Board of Trustees and I serve in officer positions with the different local veteran service organizations as well as the district organization for the Veterans Resources for various local and corporate companies. I have taken many courses in developing teamwork as well as teaching these courses to others. Because of my professional and community background I feel I am well qualified to be a team member on the board of education.

Q: What are your two biggest personal priorities and how do you intend to accomplish them if elected?

a. Ensure the Superintendent carries out the policies and procedures approved by the board. This is accomplished through instructions and evaluations to the Superintendent.

b. Build the trust in the community of the board of education by having an Open Door Policy for parents, students, teachers, staff, and administrators. I am always available to discuss any situation that may arise either in person, by telephone, email, or text.

Rod Powell (D)

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?

There is a glaring lack of classroom or any educational experience in ALL current members. I question their ability to guide our schools through the challenging times ahead. I have almost 30 years of practical classroom experience working with students of all abilities and have expertise in incorporating technology into the classroom. My 30 years of incorporating technology into the classroom can make a difference in guiding CCS forward. There is a glaring lack of diversity on the current board. Can ALL members of the Cleveland County community, including our Black, Latino, and female neighbors be confident that their student’s needs and concerns are met? As a white male, I recognize this underrepresentation and will work tirelessly to bring all members of community to the table. There is a general lack of public confidence in the school board now. The infighting and personal squabbles are noticed by all in our community and have greatly lessened trust and confidence in the board. I am a seasoned veteran teacher who has taught in rural Lincoln County and urban Mooresville City public schools. I have no personal animosities or axes to grind. My sole concern will be working with those school board members who are only interested in what is best for our students and staff.

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?

Cleveland County Schools have demonstrated success in their partnership with Cleveland Community College for college-bound students. My 30 years of varied teaching experience and insights will allow me to reach those who are not college-bound and wish to pursue a career in trades or the general workforce. We are encouraged in upper Cleveland County that Burns High School FINALLY received funding for a new auditorium. We should all be concerned with new developments in our county, particularly the planned development of the old Blanton Farm. With 1,600 new homes planned, there will be a student population explosion in our schools. My experience in Mooresville public school includes dealing with this same type of growth and its challenges. My 20 years of teaching in rapidly expanding Mooresville schools will be a valuable asset in planning for our CCS future growth.

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board?

I will work closely with fellow newly elected educator board members of both parties to use our experience to improve the education of our Cleveland County students. We must focus on collaborative decision making between members of both parties and encourage a positive atmosphere, free from petty bickering and squabbles. The board should listen to diverse perspectives and focus on open and clear communication. Board members need to remember they have a sense of shared responsibility to students, staff, and members of the Cleveland County community. My 30 years of experience in working with administration, students and staff in public schools has left me with this simple valuable lesson: TOGETHER WE WIN FOR STUDENTS

Q: What are your two biggest personal priorities and how do you intend to accomplish them if elected?

We need to ensure that our students are equipped with the critical thinking skills needed to parse through the digital firehose of misinformation bombarding them every day. I will tirelessly work to give the critical thinking tools to help them in their educational experience and future career and work experiences

I will work to prioritize improvements in educational investments in our upper Cleveland County schools, especially those in Casar, Lawndale, Polkville, and Fallston.

We can be sure that our county will not stand still in today’s world. Cleveland County is a vibrant, energetic, and diverse place to raise a family. And it is tightly interconnected with our modern world. All our students in the Cleveland County school system deserve an education that prepares them for this rapidly changing world in which we now live.

Tracy Ross (D)

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?

The top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools are:

1) Learning Crisis

2) Bullying

3) Parent Involvement

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?

1) The Teacher Excellence Awards held at Legrand Center recognizing awesome teachers

2) According to data 81% of CCS schools scored a school performance grade of A, B, or C for 2022/2023 school year. Test scores are important for this shows our children are thriving.

3) Foundation Awards and Achievements 2023

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board?

1) Building trust

2) Providing communication and delegation on a two-way street

3) Collaborate with teammates

4) Set goals for the team and define their roles and responsibilities

5) Recognize each teammates contributions they give to the group

6) Ask the teammates to provide feedback

Q: What are your two biggest personal priorities and how do you intend to accomplish them if elected?

My two biggest personal priorities are bullying and the learning crisis. I will put in place some things we could all do to prevent bullying such as:

1) Make sure each child feels chosen

2) Shine a light on each student to make them feel special

3) Have the teachers create a time in class to let students all talk and engage with one another

4) And if a child is being bullied, contact the teacher, school counselor, school principal, school superintendent, State department of education, and parents. After this is done schedule a meeting with the child, parents, and staff to discuss the matter and provide a solution.

I will help to establish a learning environment with teachers to help fix the learning crisis such as:

1) Asking the teachers to have more compassion and empathy

2) Teach active listening

3) Build strong relationships with the students and parents to help them build confidence and trust to take steps in learning further while exploring new techniques.

4) Focus on teacher qualities

