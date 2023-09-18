How Cleveland County Crime Stoppers is bringing in tips, paying out cash

Crime Stoppers

In one month, Cleveland County Crime Stoppers has had 20 tips submitted on various crimes through its anonymous system.

Jeff Yates, chairman for the Cleveland County Crime Stoppers, said the initiative was recently revitalized and is seeing new success.

“We absolutely have had success with it,” Yates said.

He said they have made several payouts, and they have received around 20 tips last month alone.

“Its being used and used a lot,” he said.

As far as the amount of payouts, it varies according to the crime.

“It just depends on that case itself. The highest payout that Crime Stoppers will pay in Cleveland County is $1,000. That would be something very serious, a homicide, or something of that nature,” he said.

Yates said they pay for crimes that range from simple larcenies, to narcotics and violent crimes.

Each agency in the county, Kings Mountain, Boiling Springs, Shelby and the Sheriff’s Office, sees tips as they come in, but each agency handles its own tips.

Although they’ve had success with the program, Yates said many people choose not to be rewarded.

He said there’s an option in the app to choose yes or no to a reward and many are choosing no.

The biggest payout they’ve made so far was information provided about a wanted person.

“Thus far tips that come in have been more investigative in nature so we won't know month to month, year to year, how much money we'll be paying out, which is why it's imperative we keep a cash flow handy,” Yates said. “We need to be diligent in our fundraising efforts. We are obviously going to try to make it easy for people to donate to the cause. We have a Facebook page that has a donate feature right on the page if people are interested in doing so.”

Crime Stoppers Cleveland County Inc. also has an Instagram and Twitter and has posters in all the schools.

Yates said to be sure to find the new Crime Stoppers Inc. page instead of the old one. He said the page is active with information, tips, promotions and posts from all the area agencies.

The Crime Stoppers tip line is also still active, and people can call tips in anonymously as well with the information added to the system to keep it completely anonymous.

“It's an amazing tool,” Yates said. “It is only as good as the people willing to come forward. We have no desire to know how they are. All we want is to get the information.”

Recently, the nonprofit received a $1,500 donation from Walmart Distribution Center.

Yates said they depend upon donations and fundraisers to keep the program going.

“We are still in our infancy, and we've got some fundraising things we are starting with our board right now,” he said. “We do have some things going which is why Walmart Distribution was so kind to give us a donation.”

Yates, Shelby Police and a 15-member board have revitalized Crime Stoppers after it had faded away in 2017.

Yates, a retired police officer from Ohio, said he and his wife moved to Shelby and began doing volunteer work for the local police department. He said Jeff Ledford, chief at that time, asked if Yates would assist one of his detectives in getting Crime Stoppers back off the ground.

“Knowing virtually nothing about it, the three of us, myself, my wife and Det. Benson attended training by the North Carolina state board of Crime Stoppers,” he said.

A community of people pitched in to help create the board, and they’ve begun plans to raise funds.

“What we have found throughout the summer, there are so many people who don't understand what Crime Stoppers does,” he said. “Bottom line is, our entire mission is to provide a platform for a person to anonymously contact the police and provide information that might lead to an arrest in exchange for reward money that Crime Stoppers would pay for an arrest.”

In the past, people wanting to provide information had to call a tip line, and it wasn’t entirely anonymous. Now, with new technology, a tipster can provide information through an app that allows people to anonymously message information and communicate with police. They can also upload photos and videos and real time information.

At that point, police would conduct their investigation and if the tip resulted in an arrest or conclusion of a case, the detective from the agency would contact the anonymous person through the app and let them know Crime Stoppers owed them money. Yates said people are only known by an identifying tip number which they use to go through a bank drive-through to claim their reward.

“We don't know who you are, start to finish,” he said

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Crime Stoppers bringing in tips, paying out cash