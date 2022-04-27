Cleveland County DA agrees to meet with Shed Euwins' family

Apr. 27—Following pressure from demonstrators Wednesday, the immediate family of Shed Euwins — killed near the University of Oklahoma's campus April 9 — will meet with Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn next week.

Euwins, 36, was shot and killed April 9 at Lindsey and Elm streets after he reportedly confronted a driver who had his son in the car, according to Mashburn. Norman Police say the driver shot Euwins after he swung into the car.

Mashburn decided to not charge the driver with a crime because of Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground law, which allows a driver to shoot someone trying to enter their car. He explained Wednesday that a driver is "in reasonable fear of their life" in this scenario under state law.

Mashburn agreed to meet with Euwins' family next Tuesday at the City of Norman Investigations Center after they and other demonstrators gathered on the courthouse lawn and then marched into his lobby. Demonstrators chanted "we want Mashburn" and yelled at the lobby receptionist until an office staffer gave them a time and place to meet.

Euwins' ex-wife Nicole Zegrati refused to meet with Mashburn Wednesday because Euwins' entire immediate family wasn't there.

Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse founder Michael Washington, who led the demonstration, also asked Mashburn to resign, define an "attack" and reveal the identity of the shooter. Washington also asked that he and Euwins' immediate family be allowed to witness all body camera footage and voice recordings of the responding officers and see all reports made by officers and viewed by the DA's office.

Mashburn, who said Wednesday he was "forbidden" by Oklahoma law from pressing charges against Euwins, has maintained Euwins was going through a mental health episode when he was shot. He cited an October 2021 incident in which Euwins pleaded guilty to misdemeanor threaten to perform act of violence after threatening a driver in public in his reasoning.

Story continues

Mashburn also said in the investigation, he reviewed statements from family members that Euwins had been struggling "for some time." He and NPD Maj. Brent Barbour also said multiple eyewitnesses saw the confrontation before the driver shot Euwins.

Euwins' friends and family have described him as kind, friendly and non-confrontational. They have questioned Mashburn's decision to not charge in light of how they knew Euwins.

This is a developing story.