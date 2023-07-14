Cleveland County deputy who was attacked: ‘I think his intent was to kill me’

A Cleveland County deputy is back on the job days after being attacked.

It was just Monday when he said a man hit him in the head with rebar. But by Friday, Capt. Jody Seagle was back in uniform.

Seagle told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that at one point, he thought he was going to die at the hands of the man who attacked him. Going back to work Friday was his way of telling the suspect “you didn’t win.”

On Friday, Seagle was greeted with hugs and handshakes from his coworkers who supported him through this ordeal. He said despite the attack, he never wavered in the decision to come back to work.

Authorities are searching for a man accused of hitting a deputy from behind several times with rebar. By Monday night, Cleveland County deputies had released a sketch of the man believed to have committed the crime.

Seagle was actually on the way to work Monday when he spotted a car parked on private property. He said a man came out of nowhere and attacked him with a metal rod before he could get out of his car. He blocked the first blow but another hit him in the head, and he said he was knocked out on his feet and in grave danger.

“I think his intent was to kill me,” Seagle said. “But I knew I had to keep that person close to me and bring whatever fight that I could to him to save my life.”

He said he fought back and fired at the suspect’s car to keep the man from running him over.

The sheriff’s office and Crime Stoppers teamed up to offer a $10,000 reward for the capture and conviction of the man. Investigators have released an artist rendering of what he looks like.

Seagle called that man a coward.

