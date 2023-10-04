Cleveland County deputy shot during I-35 chase, suspect at large

A Cleveland County deputy has been shot during a chase in Garvin County, news outlets report.

According to News9, the incident began Wednesday as officers pursued a suspect southbound on Interstate 35. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office told News9 the chase ended and shots were fired at Ruppe Road near Wynnewood, Oklahoma, about 70 miles south of OKC.

The suspect involved in the shooting is at large, authorities said. Officers describe the suspect as a male in a white shirt that is armed. Authorities are conducting a ground search.

The injured deputy is being transported to OU Medical.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Cleveland County deputy shot during I-35 chase, armed suspect at large