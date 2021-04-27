Cleveland County jury finds Texas man guilty of first-degree murder
Apr. 27—A jury found a Texas man guilty of first-degree murder and three other counts Monday afternoon in Cleveland County District Court.
The jury gave its decision to the court in the case of Joseph Fidel Alliniece, 32, of Missouri City, Texas, after about 90 minutes of deliberation. He was found guilty of the murder of Norman resident Brittani Young, 27, two counts of kidnapping and robbery by force or fear on April 24, 2018.
According to reports, Norman police responded shortly after Young's death inside a residence at the Emerald Greens Apartments. Alliniece had fled the scene, and a search ensued. That night, Alliniece was found and arrested by Oklahoma City Police Department officers, then brought to Norman for questioning.
Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said Tuesday that he was pleased with Monday's verdict and is ready to move into the sentencing phase of the trial, which could last several days.
Several times during the opening of the sentencing phase Tuesday, Alliniece's defense team requested a motion for a mistrial, based on statements made by the state's attorneys.
Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley denied the motion. Testimony will continue at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
