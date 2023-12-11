Cleveland County lawmakers call out Walters for lack of transparency

Dec. 11—Two Cleveland County lawmakers called out State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters for his lack of transparency.

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, released a statement, also directed at Matt Langston, the department's senior advisor, after lawmakers were denied access to records and information from the Oklahoma State Department of Education(OSDE).

"Throughout the last two years, my colleagues and I have tried to find numerous ways to work with OSDE leadership as we chart a path forward for education in our state. Our efforts have been met with standoffishness, immaturity and a total lack of transparency and accountability on the part of Superintendent Walters and his advisor Matt Langston," McBride said.

He said the state congress recently asked for information, including data on teacher recruitment.

"Rather than provide this information, Langston responded with sarcasm and disrespect towards the Legislature," he said. "It is important for OSDE leadership to remember that the Legislature, not the Department, is in charge of appropriating and overseeing state tax dollars."

Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka appointed McBride to chair the chamber's Education Committee. A frequent critic of Walters, the outgoing House member called out Walters in August for not adequately funding education by rejecting federal grants.

In May, McBride called out Walters for calling teachers "terrorists."

"The legislature cannot tell if anything we are hearing from OSDE about where and how dollars are being spent is true, because Superintendent Walters and Sr. Advisor Langston refuse to answer the most basic inquiries," he said. "The only logical conclusions that can be drawn from their lack of cooperation are that they are either lying about where the money is going, or they are hiding something."

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said the Walters administration has blocked information from both parties.

"Most of the opposition to the lack of transparency and accountability from the top of the Oklahoma State Department of Education has previously been brushed off as partisan politics. This couldn't be further from the truth, as you can tell from Rep. McBride's statement," Rosecrants said. "We, whether Republican or Democrat, have been elected to represent taxpayers from across Oklahoma, taxpayers who deserve to know how and why their money is spent."

Rosecrants said he is encouraging taxpayers to reach out to their state representatives to demand better transparency, professionalism and accountability from the department.

"This is of utmost importance, especially as it regards the education of our children," he said.

McBride said until the department releases information, the lawmakers will have no way to check Walters.

"Based on the way that Superintendent Walters and his advisor have acted towards legislative inquiries into OSDE spending, we have no way to determine if state taxpayer dollars are being spent properly by the department," McBride said. "Rather than responding with childish wordplay, it is my sincere hope that they will begin to work with the legislature to make sure we are all doing right by the children and families of Oklahoma. At the end of the day, this needs to be about the kids, not ego."

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.