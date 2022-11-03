Cleveland County man arrested for child sex crimes, sheriff’s office says

A Cleveland County man was arrested and charged by deputies in Alexander County on 10 charges related to child sex crimes.

Deputies said Carol Henry Maloney III, of Grover, NC, was charged with five counts on Wednesday of statutory rape and five other counts related to child sex crimes.

Maloney, 41, was arrested in Cleveland County and transported to the Alexander County Detention Center.

ALSO READ: Former prison employee accused of sex crimes against a child

He was placed under a $400,000 secured bond and will appear in court for the first time Monday in Alexander County District Court.

The arrest came after an ongoing investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. More charges could be coming, according to investigators.

(WATCH BELOW: Sheriff: Teacher in Iredell County accused of sending nude image, video to student)