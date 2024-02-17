Cleveland County man detonates illegal device near gas station, arrested: Sheriff

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested after detonating an illegal explosive near a gas station, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Fallston Community Mart on Feb. 11 due to an explosion.

The suspect, 23-year-old William Michael Fioritto, set off the device near the gas pumps of the store, officials said. Investigators determined that the device was an illegal “morter” style pyrotechnic/firework that was purchased in another state.

Fioritto is being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond for the charges of:

Burning of certain buildings

Going armed to the terror of the public

Possession of pyrotechnics

