Cleveland County Rescue Mission creates transitional housing

Micheal Woods, executive director of Cleveland County Rescue Mission, shows the shelter options at the missions Julius Street location. Transitional and emergency housing are available for men.

Cleveland County Rescue Mission is creating new transitional housing designed to help people get back on their feet and eventually into their own homes.

The building on Julius Street, which also houses an emergency winter shelter and a restoration program, is the site of a new model for housing that Micheal Woods, executive director of Cleveland County Rescue Mission, hopes will be replicated in other communities around the state and even the nation.

On Nov. 1, the transitional housing for men opened.

Half of the building is set aside for the transitional housing and contains 19 small rooms, each one with a bed and storage space for a few personal items and clothes. The men share a bathroom with showers and a communal kitchen as well as an outdoor recreation space with a basketball court. Woods said the men are given a chance to experience independent living in a safe space that is intended to help them save money and get back on their feet before moving on.

The men are responsible for keeping their living quarters clean, cooking their own meals and paying monthly rent.

Woods said rent is $650 a month and includes utilities.

The men also have access to high-speed internet and a TV.

Currently, there are nine men living in the transitional housing with the ability to take in more.

"These are men who have successfully completed our program or men who are stable and need housing," he said. "This allows them to save money."

The goal is for the men to move on to permanent housing after 12 to 24 months, although that isn't set in stone.

The transitional housing is separate from the rest of the building, and men have fingerprint access to enter their side of the building and to enter their rooms.

Woods said when the residents pay their rent on time, the rescue mission reports it to the credit bureau to help them build good credit.

All of the men in the program have to have income, be stable and free of substance use, and most of the men are working at outside jobs but Woods said a couple of them are working at the seasonal shelter in the same building.

"This is truly independent, shared housing," he said. "They have a responsibility to one another to not put them in triggering situations."

Most of the men have come through Cleveland Rescue Missions Restoration Program which provides temporary shelter for six months, job and life skills, and help with finding employment.

In a separate part of the building, a large open room houses the men who utilize the seasonal overnight shelter. Cots are placed in rows and up to 30 men can check in at 5 p.m. each night during the winter, eat a hot meal and some type of breakfast, and then are back out by 7 a.m. the next morning. The shelter will be open until the end of March. Woods said it does more than provide shelter. It can also lead to the next step towards finding stability, either through assistance with a substance abuse issue or through the shelter's restoration program which then often feeds into transitional housing.

Woods said some of the men who use the emergency shelter are ready to make changes, and several have either gone on to the six-month Restoration Program on-site, transitional housing or to the men's recovery program in Asheville.

"It's a way to give them an opportunity to seek help," he said.

Woods said the programs are going well but getting funding support has been challenging.

"We're really dependent on the community to help us provide these services," he said. "We want to give these men a hand up. We believe in giving people the opportunity to change."

Meanwhile, on Washington Street, a building that formerly housed an emergency men's shelter is undergoing a transformation and will be an exact replica of the men's transitional housing, only it will be for single women. There will be15 units, a bathroom and showers, full laundry, kitchen, sitting area and maybe even a gas fireplace.

"It's going to be really, really nice," Woods said. "I wanted it to be like a home and not institutional at all."

The building has been gutted and crews are in the process of working on the HVAC and plumbing.

He said a grant has helped fund the project, and they have a target date of April to open the doors.

It will have the same rent structure as the men's transitional housing and women can stay from 12 to 24 months, although Woods said that could be adjusted as needed. He said the women will also receive a lot of case management and support to help them get on their feet and make the right type of decisions that will lead to safe, permanent housing.

He hopes to also add an option for women with children in the future.

Woods said there has been a rise nationally and locally of women and children experiencing homelessness since 2008, and it hasn't slowed down.

He hopes to create more such options for the community in the future and be an example of finding solutions that aren't Band-Aids for a bigger problem.

"The needs are great," Wood said, "this is a drop in the bucket."

