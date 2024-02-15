A Cleveland County Schools employee was arrested and charged with a child sex offense Wednesday.

Anthony Marqui Neal, 36, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with first-degree sex exploitation of a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

He had posted bail and was no longer at the Cleveland County Detention Center by Thursday morning.

His bond was $150,000.

According to Greg Shull, spokesman for Cleveland County Schools, Neal had been employed by Washington Elementary School in Kings Mountain.

“He was at Washington Elementary, and to the best of our knowledge as well as law enforcement at this point, there has been nothing found involving the school directly,” Shull said.

He said Neal was a recent employee who had not been with the school system for a full year.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Cleveland County School employee charged with child sex offense