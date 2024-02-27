A Fallston Elementary School guidance counselor was arrested and charged with child sex crimes, according to Kings Mountain Police.

Dustin Glenn Ledford, 41, of Bessemer City, was charged with felony child abuse sexual act and indecent liberties with a child, according to a press release from Kings Mountain Police.

Ledford turned himself in on Friday on the advice of his attorney, said Kings Mountain Police Chief Gerald Childress.

Childress said the victim, who is a minor, was not a student at the school.

“We feel confident that this was isolated,” he said. “We don't have any other victims that have come forward that we've interviewed. This was more or less an isolated incident.”

According to the release, Kings Mountain Police Department received a report from the Cleveland County Department of Social Services of a sexual assault on a minor that had allegedly occurred approximately two years prior to being reported.

The criminal investigations unit received the incident report and immediately began further investigation into the allegation. Findings of the investigations were presented to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office on Feb. 21 and on Feb. 23, criminal charges were filed on Ledford, according to the release

Ledford is not currently being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center.

His next court date is April 22.

The school system did not immediately respond regarding Ledford's employment status or history.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Cleveland County School employee charged with child sex abuse