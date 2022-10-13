Deputies question person after shots fired at home near Cleveland County school

A person is being questioned after shots were fired at a home near a Cleveland County elementary school Thursday, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene were several patrol cars could be seen on Cherryville Road.

Authorities said a school resource officer heard the gunshots and placed Washington Elementary School on lockdown as a precaution. The SRO then went outside and determined it happened at a house across the street.

Deputies said they responded to the home and are questioning one person for the shooting.

No one was hurt in the incident.

