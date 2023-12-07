Cleveland County store owner recounts armed robbery

A fourth store in Cleveland County has been robbed in the span of two weeks, according to a store owner who faced a masked gunman Tuesday.

Buddy Tillman, owner of Woodbridge Handy Mart on Stony Point Road near Kings Mountain, said the robber entered the store and demanded all the cash in the register around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday while Tillman and two other employees were inside.

“He approached the counter with a gun,” Tillman said. “He was waving the gun, holding it towards me.”

The masked man demanded cash and vape cigarettes.

Tillman said he gave the robber what he demanded, and “got it over with.”

Tillman said that after the gunman left the store, a witness saw him leave on an all-terrain vehicle driven by another person.

The store owner said that as of Wednesday night, no one had been arrested.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for information Wednesday afternoon.

String of robberies

The Woodbridge Handy Mart robbery is one of a string of robberies that have taken place in the county in the past two weeks.

On Nov. 26, Kings Mountain police said two men forced a woman at gunpoint to give up her car in the parking lot of Ingles on Shelby Road. Her car was later found in Charlotte after another person was carjacked there, according to Kings Mountain Police Chief Gerald Childress.

He said his officers are working closely with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to track down the suspects.

Last Friday, in Shelby, the Ingles on Fallston Road was robbed by two people in masks, according to Shelby police, and that same night, two and a half hours later, a man robbed the Curve View Express on West Warren Street.

Raymond Tracy Mintz III, 31, was arrested in Curve View robbery on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm by a felon.

As of Thursday, police said no arrest had been made in the Ingles robbery.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Cleveland County experiences string of robberies