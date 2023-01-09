Holy Angels names new CEO

Pictured (from front left) is the leadership team at Holy Angels including Louise Pernisi, Elena Benedict, Kerri Massey, Pam Glass, Paula Atkins, Carol Petropulos, Louise Green, Mike Giang, Shawn Flynn, Donnie Thurman, Tim Cascio, Todd Garrett and (not pictured) Sonia Sandford.

The Holy Angels’ board of directors recently announced that Kerri Massey has assumed the role of president and CEO effective Jan. 1. Massey assumed the CEO title on July 1, 2022, but was just recently unanimously selected and approved to be president by the Holy Angels’ board of directors along with the Sisters of Mercy.

“We have the utmost faith and respect in Kerri Massey and her ability to lead this wonderful organization. No one could step into this position more prepared and equipped to lead this mission of mercy,” said Holy Angels board of directors President Kaye McGarry.

Massey has spent nearly her entire professional life serving the residents and families of Holy Angels. She started as a social worker and promoted multiple times into higher leadership positions. Massey is beginning her 25th year at Holy Angels.

“A day doesn’t go by that I’m not thankful for the opportunity to serve at Holy Angels, and as the president and CEO I am even more grateful to serve our residents and staff who do exceptional things every day. This is not a place of work for me. This is my family,” said Massey.

Donnie Thurman, of Shelby, is now the executive vice president and chief operating officer. Along with being in charge of day-to-day operations, Thurman also leads the Chaplain Program on campus. Joining the Executive Leadership Team is Vice President of Development Pam Glass who has decades of experience in fundraising and event planning.

The combined years of service of the Executive Leadership Team at Holy Angels is 199 years.

“This leadership team brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this organization. Holy Angels is well positioned to address our current and future needs, and will continue to provide innovative and internationally recognized programming and medical services to the children and adults we serve. Holy Angels has a bright future ahead of serving individuals who are differently able,” said Massey.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Holy Angels names new CEO