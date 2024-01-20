Cleveland extends parking ban after Friday’s snowstorm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Cleveland said Saturday that the snow emergency parking ban has been extended until Sunday at 9:00 a.m, so that city snow plow drivers can continue to clear streets.

Nearly eight inches of snow fell in Cleveland on Friday.

“As a result, stopping, standing and parking of vehicles is restricted and prohibited on city streets with posted red and white signs,” according to Karrie Howard, Chief Director of Public Safety.

“During the period of the emergency, parking of any vehicles is prohibited upon any or all of the city streets designated as a through street or highway by Codified Ordnance Section 413.02. Read Codified Ordnance Section 451.17 Snow Emergency. Howard added.

“Vehicles in violation are subject to citation and towing,” Howard said.

