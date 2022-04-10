Cleveland Fed's Mester says inflation elevated through 2023 but trajectory will fall - CBS

FILE PHOTO: Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester poses during an interview on the sidelines of the American Economic Association’s annual meeting in San Diego
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Loretta J. Mester
    American businesswoman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Inflation will remain high this year and next even as the Fed moves steadily to lower the pace of price increases, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Sunday in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation."

By making home, auto and other loans more expensive, Fed interest rate increases and other actions "will help reduce excess demand, which is outpacing constrained supply, and bring price pressures down," to the Fed's 2% inflation target, Mester said. "I think it will take some time. ... Inflation will remain above 2% this year and even next year. But the trajectory will be moving down."

The Fed is planning a steady series of interest rate increases this year and expects also to trim its holdings of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities as a second method for lifting the cost of credit to businesses and households.

Mester, who has said she favors a more aggressive pace of rate increases than some of her colleagues, said she was "optimistic" the current economic expansion and strong job market would continue despite tighter monetary policy.

"I think we can reduce excess demand relative to supply without pushing the economy into recession," Mester said. "It is very important that we get inflation under control. That is the biggest challenge right now."

Annual inflation by the Fed's preferred measure is currently 6.4%, a level Mester acknowledge was a "real painful problem" for many families. An unemployment rate of 3.6%, low by historical standards, is producing large wage gains for many workers but for many prices are still rising faster.

President Joe Biden on Twitter Sunday threw the focus on the job market, considered by some economists as among the strongest since World War II.

"Americans are getting back to work at a historic pace. Over the last four weeks, fewer Americans filed initial claims for unemployment insurance than at any time in our nation’s recorded history," Biden said.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Mark Porter)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed’s Mester Sees U.S. Inflation Rate at More Than 2% Into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportUkraine Update: Austrian Leader to Moscow; Putin’s New CommanderNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItFederal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Presid

  • Stocks, Bonds Fall as Tough Week Comes to End: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets ended the week on a negative note as U.S. equities faded in the final minutes of trading and Treasuries fell on Friday following declines sparked by the Federal Reserve’s plan for aggressive monetary-policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportUkraine Update: Austrian Leader to Moscow; Putin’s New CommanderNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’

  • Transcript: Loretta Mester on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Loretta Mester, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, that aired Sunday, April 10, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Judge Forbids Treasury From Recouping Covid Relief From States

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge permanently blocked the U.S. Treasury Department from trying to recover any pandemic relief funds from Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi if those states use the aid to offset state tax revenue shortfalls.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportUkraine Update: Austrian Leader to Moscow; Putin’s New CommanderNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid

  • Bitcoin 2022 Conference: Peter Thiel calls Warren Buffett a ‘sociopathic grandpa’

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith breaks down the top takeaways from day two at the Bitcoin 2022 conference, including Peter Thiel's remarks on crypto.

  • Bank Deposits Could Drop for First Time Since World War II

    Analysts have been slashing expectations for bank deposits in recent weeks as expectations for interest rates have soared.

  • Tax deduction for charitable donations: Did you donate last year? Here's what is deductible on taxes.

    Did you make a charitable contribution in 2021? Learn about the special tax break for donations made last year on your taxes.

  • Facebook Suffers a Big Setback

    In 1992 novel "Snow Crash", author Neal Stephenson coined a term to describe a place where human avatars interact with each other. The company formerly known as Facebook went so far as to change its name in October to Meta as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg described the metaverse as "the next frontier." The metaverse has been defined as a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection, but Meta has been running into some significant obstacles on the road to that next frontier.

  • Iran wants U.S. to show goodwill by lifting some sanctions prior to nuclear deal

    DUBAI (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran to show his goodwill towards reviving the international nuclear agreement with Tehran, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday. Iran and the United States have engaged in indirect talks in Vienna over the past year to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement which then-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018 and Iran subsequently violated by ramping up its nuclear programme.

  • Democrats lost a 12-point edge among voters who received expanded child tax credit payments, GOP now holds slight lead: poll

    Among all voters, 43% would back a Democrat if the election were held today, while 43% would vote Republican, per a new Morning Consult/Politico poll.

  • Qualcomm: Soft Smartphone Outlook Merits Lowered Estimates, Says J.P. Morgan

    Qualcomm (QCOM) investors should prepare from some rocky months ahead, if J.P. Morgan’s Samik Chatterjee’s latest assessment is anything to go by. Due to expectations the global smartphone market will decelerate this year on account of slowing consumer spending, Chatterjee anticipates the lowered outlook for the smartphone market will “drive softer” QTL (qualcomm technology licensing) revenues as well as a “slight moderation” in QCT (qualcomm CDMA technologies) revenue and margins. This results

  • Back Market and Zazzy's Collect 300 Pounds of Old Electronics and Give Away 1600 Pizza Slices for Earth Day

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2022) - To celebrate the launch of its new BuyBack program and build momentum heading into Earth Day, Back Market - a marketplace for expertly renewed tech - partnered with Zazzy's - a beloved, local New York City pizza shop - on Saturday, April 9 to host Slices for Devices, where they collected more than 300 pounds of electronic waste (e-waste) ...

  • China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers. "Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company's supplier partners in several places including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu suspended production one after the other and have yet to recover," the company said on its mobile app. "Due to the impact of this Nio has had to halt car production."

  • NYC Won’t Open Wells Fargo Accounts Over Racial Disparities

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City vowed not to open any new bank accounts with Wells Fargo & Co. after a Bloomberg News investigation found the bank approved Black homeowners seeking to refinance mortgages in the pandemic at a far lower rate than White ones. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportUkraine Update: Austrian Leader to Moscow; Putin’s New CommanderNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus

  • Putin's war fuels tensions in Baltic states with Russian-speaking populations

    Estonia, as well as Latvia and Lithuania, have populations that embody the tense geopolitics currently at play with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    They'll be worth the wait for investors patient enough to give them the time they need to fully bloom.

  • Milwaukee police release redacted footage of in-custody death of Keishon D. Thomas and related shooting inside District 5 police station

    Footage shows Thomas' interactions with officers prior to his death and images from the police station shooting.

  • All of Fed Choir Finally Is Singing From the Same Anti-Inflation Hymnal

    Several half-point hikes in central bank’s key rate seem likely this year. Rising yields show that the bond market already has found religion.

  • Liz Cheney says it is ‘absolutely clear’ Trump knew efforts to overturn 2020 election were ‘unlawful’

    House committee probe reportedly discussing whether to refer ex-president to Justice Department for criminal charges

  • Palm Sunday returns to Holy Sepulchre after closure

    STORY: Worshippers rattled palm fronds, a traditional gesture to remember the branches laid down by the crowds welcoming Jesus to Jerusalem as recorded by the gospels. The day marks the start of Holy Week for Roman Catholics.Around 500 worshippers passed through the huge wooden doors of the church that is the focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar as the site where Jesus is believed to have been crucified and resurrected."After two years of COVID, of restrictions, of closed churches, today we are in a normal atmosphere. We have a lot of pilgrims, a lot of local Christians. We are very happy. For us, it's a kind of resurrection," the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, told Reuters.Israel has only recently started to allow foreign tourists to enter the country again.