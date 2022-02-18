Cleveland goes on wild weather ride during latest winter storm
From rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow, Cleveland saw it all in just 24 hours.
Lorry drivers dimissed as ‘small fringe minority’ by Justin Trudeau undertake epic journey to demonstrate against loss of federal exemption from inoculation rules
The lyric change follows concern about the word’s ties to the Confederacy and slavery as an anthem for the Confederate army.
I often hear Florida being referred to as a “low-tax” state.
There are lots of magical creatures in the Fantastic Beasts films, but the BBC Natural History Unit, London’s Natural History Museum, and Warner Bros. want you to know that there are a bunch of unbelievably magical muggle creatures (we’re looking at you, narwhals) out there as well. In a new documentary, Stephen Fry — a comedian who also voices the Harry Potter books in the U.K. — travels the globe to learn more about Earth’s animals, including dug-up dinosaurs in Utah and the mythical monster t
The MyPillow CEO said he was sending 12,000 pillows to the anti-vax mandate truckers, but later said Canadian customs hadn't approved the delivery.
SpaceX is targeting this weekend for its next Florida launch, this time with another batch of the company's Starlink internet satellites.
CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -The Canadian government on Friday condemned an attack on a Coastal GasLink pipeline work camp in northern British Columbia, in which police said assailants brandishing axes threatened workers and damaged equipment. Coastal GasLink, a subsidiary of Calgary-based TC Energy, is building the 670-km (420-mile) pipeline to the west coast of British Columbia to supply the planned LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project. The attack comes amid heightened tensions across Canada, as police in the capital Ottawa started arresting protesters involved in a three-week trucker-led blockade that had prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to assume emergency powers.
An investigation found the Michigan high school principal changed the grades of dozens of students – including his own children.
Former Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson interviewed with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, Politico reported, citing two people with knowledge.Pierson, who was a spokesperson for the former president's 2016 campaign and also an organizer of the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol riot, did not plead the Fifth while speaking to the House panel, one source told Politico. It was not...
The Super Bowl defensive hero for the Los Angeles Rams reveled in "living the dream" on "The Late Late Show."
Viktor Hovland has taken an alternate route to play the 474-yard par-4 15th hole at Riviera Country Club.
The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.
When a veteran beach clean-up expert noticed a bloom of yellow plastic tubing along Outer Cape strands, she began to ask questions.
A massive storm system is forecast to bring snow, rain, wind and severe weather to the central, eastern and southern US on Wednesday and Thursday.
The snow has come to an end in the Kansas City metro. See what areas got more than 9 inches.
Spring is still about a month away, but temperatures this week are warming up, giving us a false sense of security. Is this first spring? Will we get a second winter blast?
Residents from Oklahoma to Maine could get hit with wintry weather.
The fireball was recorded between Illinois and Indiana, and was spotted to be falling around 2:14 a.m. on Feb. 15.
A powerful storm could bring tornadoes and heavy snow to millions of Americans. Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Jerry Dyer, the host of Big Jet TV, is commentating live as planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport, while tens of thousands of watch online.