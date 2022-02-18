Cleveland goes on wild weather ride during latest winter storm

SYFY

There are lots of magical creatures in the Fantastic Beasts films, but the BBC Natural History Unit, London’s Natural History Museum, and Warner Bros. want you to know that there are a bunch of unbelievably magical muggle creatures (we’re looking at you, narwhals) out there as well. In a new documentary, Stephen Fry — a comedian who also voices the Harry Potter books in the U.K. — travels the globe to learn more about Earth’s animals, including dug-up dinosaurs in Utah and the mythical monster t