Cleveland Heights teen to be tried as adult for fatal shootings in Canton

CANTON ‒ A Cleveland area teen will be tried as an adult for his alleged role in the slayings of two Canton men.

Jayvion Burkes, 17, of Cleveland Heights, was indicted Nov. 28 on charges of murder, felonious assault, complicity to murder and aggravated burglary. Each count carries a firearm specification.

Burkes, who was 16 at the time he was arrested, is being held in the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.

He is accused in the March 28 deaths of William Harvey Jr. and Jeremiah Burton. Court records filed in the case allege that Burkes admitted shooting Harvey during an argument.

Little information, including a motive, was released at the time of the shootings, which occurred at a home in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE.

A second teen suspect was arrested in June.

Lawrence J. Collins, 17, of Cleveland, was charged with juvenile counts of complicity to commit murder, two counts of complicity to felonious assault, and single counts of complicity to commit aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Among the charges are gun specifications, according to a Canton police news release.

Collin's case was transferred out of the juvenile system to Common Pleas Court last week and will be reviewed by a Stark County grand jury to determine if there's enough evidence for a trial.

