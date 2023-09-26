CANTON ‒ A Stark County grand jury has declined to indict a Cleveland man on a felonious assault charge.

Police had accused him of firing a gun into a vehicle, striking a pregnant woman in March.

Although Charles E. Turner III, 43, was cleared of the felony, a second degree misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business was sent back to Canton Municipal Court.

Turner pleaded not guilty to obstructing official business, according to an entry filed in online court records Tuesday. Municipal Judge John Poulos set his bail at $5,000.

An arrest record from the Stark County Sheriff's Office said Turner hid in an attic crawl space at a home on Mount Pleasant Avenue NW in Lake Township on July 21. The arrest report said Turner knew he had an arrest warrant, and hid to evade capture, causing a possible risk of danger to officers at the scene. Officers entered the crawl space to take him into custody, the report said.

The felonious assault charge arose from a shooting alleged to have occurred at 6:40 a.m. March 27 in the 500 block of Shorb Avenue NW. Police said the suspect fired several rounds at a vehicle, striking a passenger who was about seven months pregnant. She was reported to have been struck in the back, and said to have gone to Aultman Hospital.

April: Violent Fugitive Task Force seeks Canton man accused of shooting pregnant woman

March 2023: Canton police search for suspect in shooting that injured pregnant woman

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Cleveland man, 44, cleared of charge he shot pregnant woman in Canton