Cleveland man arrested over shots fired into area mobile home

Dec. 31—A Cleveland man remains in Crawford County jail after allegedly firing five shots into a mobile home occupied by a woman and her 13-month-old child in rural northwestern Crawford County on Wednesday.

Joseph Anthony Smith, 39, was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, who assigned bail of $200,000.

Smith was shooting into the side of the mobile home during the incident that took place at approximately 11:40 a.m. in the 26,300 block of State Line Road in Beaver Township, according to the charges filed by state police at Meadville. The handgun Smith used was possessed illegally, police reported.

Smith later hid the weapon, according to police, who also reported finding a "large amount" of suspected marijuana and marijuana edibles inside Smith's vehicle as well as two plastic bags containing other suspected controlled substances.

Smith faces six felony and five misdemeanor charges as a result of the incident.

The felony charges consist of two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of a firearm prohibited, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, possession with intent to deliver and endangering the welfare of a child.

Smith faces two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and single counts of tampering with physical evidence, terroristic threats and possession of a controlled substance.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard.

