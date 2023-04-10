Cleveland man charged with aggravated robbery in Mentor

Apr. 10—A Cleveland man was arrested at his residence by Mentor police on charges of aggravated robbery.

According to the city manager's weekly memo to city council, on April 4, Mentor police, with the

help of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested Emone McNary at his residence in Cleveland.

According to the memo, on March 30, the Mentor Police took a report of an aggravated robbery at 4741 Robinwood. The victim had arranged to purchase a gaming system on Facebook Marketplace.

According to the memo, two suspects arrived to deliver the gaming system. The suspect identified as McNary approached the resident's door, handed over an empty box and displayed a gun demanding the victim's money. The victim turned over the money, and the suspects fled the scene.

According to the memo, following the arrest, McNary was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

A warrant was issued for the second suspect who remains at-large.