Cleveland man charged with kidnapping after incident in Painesville

Jan. 11—A 29-year-old Cleveland man was arraigned in Painesville Municipal Court and charged with first-degree felony kidnapping.

Paul A. Wyatt received no bond and a no-contact order with the victims.

Judge Paul R. Malchesky presided over the arraignment on Jan. 10.

According to a news release from the Painesville Police Department, at approximately 1:52 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers responded to a fight complaint on Richmond Street. Lake County Sheriffs' Office deputies were already in the area and were able to detain several parties as Painesville police officers arrived.

According to the release, the investigation revealed that a female victim was assaulted inside her vehicle by a male suspect unknown to her. The suspect then left the first victim and approached a second female walking at the intersection of East Jackson and Richmond streets. The suspect grabbed the second victim and forced her across the street against her will.

Several bystanders and witnesses to the event intervened and the suspect let go of the female and began to leave the area.

Responding officers arrested Wyatt and transported him to the Lake County Jail where he was held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5839.