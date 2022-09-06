Cleveland man faces felony drug charges

Sep. 6—JEFFERSON — A Cleveland man now faces felony drug charges after a run-in with the law last month on the city's west side.

Kwamaine C. Davis, 29, is charged with possession of fentanyl, a first-degree felony, and trafficking in fentanyl, a fourth-degree felony, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Davis' trouble with the law began when Ashtabula police initiated a drug-related traffic stop at about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1000 block of West Prospect Road, Chief Robert Stell said.

When the officer turned on his lights, Davis accelerated and took off in the vehicle, Stell said.

Believing Davis was reaching for a gun, the officer fired shots at him, Stell said.

No one was injured, but officers responded to the area believing Davis might be armed, according to police reports.

Davis then took off on foot, ditching his vehicle on Nathan Avenue, Stell said.

He was later apprehended while hiding inside a Nathan Avenue resident's porch.

Police transported Davis to jail, where he remains today on a $1 million, $5,000 cash surety or property bond.

Police are not releasing the name of the officer who fired the gunshots.