Cleveland mayor’s grandson shot dead, police say

Frank Q Jackson, grandson of Cleveland mayor Frank G Jackson, has been fatally shot, police say (Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

The grandson of Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson has been shot dead, police say.

Frank Q Jackson, 24, was killed at about 910pm on Sunday night in the Kinsman neighborhood of Cleveland, WOIO has reported.

According to police, a third party had just dropped off Mr Jackson at an intersection when an unknown assailant ran up to him and shot him several times.

Police say they have begun an investigation.

“The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of 24 year old Frank Q Jackson which occurred today at the location of Sidaway & E 70th St at approx 9pm,” the Cleveland Police said on Twitter. “Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call 216-623-5464.”

After the shooting, Mayor Jackson was at the crime scene for several hours with numerous other officials, including Cleveland chief of police Calvin Williams, WOIO reported.

Police have not yet released any other information, either about the shooting or the suspect or suspects.

According to ABC News , Frank Q Jackson was awaiting trial over an assault charge when he was shot. He had been accused of physically dragging a police officer while fleeing law enforcement in January.

He had also pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend two years ago, and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

