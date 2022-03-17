Cleveland Middle School teacher arrested after 'electronic recording device' found in girls' locker room

Mar. 17—A Cleveland Middle School teacher has been arrested after a student found a "covert electronic recording device" in a girls' locker room.

Cleveland Middle School teacher Christopher Schroll was arrested on a charge of attempted aggravated unlawful photography of a minor, a felony, according to Cleveland police spokesperson Evie West. On the school website, Schroll is listed as an eighth-grade science teacher.

School administrators took immediate action in notifying school resource officer John Milen, West said in a statement released Wednesday.

"Milen initiated an investigation, promptly notifying Cleveland Police Department supervisors and the criminal investigations division," West said.

Authorities responded to the scene to work with Cleveland Middle School staff and began conducting interviews, she said. Schroll was identified and arrested within 24 hours of the discovery of the device.

An investigation is ongoing.

Schroll couldn't be immediately reached for comment. He is free on $10,000 bond.

"We commend Cleveland Middle School staff for their immediate action in the handling of this situation, placing priority on the safety and well-being of the students," West said. "We also appreciate the partnership in working hand in hand with our agency to identify the person responsible."

The school system issued a statement a few minutes prior to the release from police.

"Recently, there have been allegations of misconduct against one of our employees," the release stated. "We responded immediately by removing that employee from the classroom, and the employee is suspended from employment with the school district. We are currently working with local authorities on this matter."

School officials "will continue to cooperate fully with the Cleveland Police Department," the release stated.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office officials were unable to immediately provide a mugshot of Schroll.

