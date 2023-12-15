Cleveland nonprofit says demand for food, supplies doubled from 2022
An Ohio City-based nonprofit is rising to meet the growing needs of its community, despite the organization’s own challenges.
A prominent lobbying group has withdrawn an alarming claim about organized retail crime. But with the idea walked back so significantly, where does this leave investors, consumers, and companies?
'Doesn’t leave a dent on my head," shared one of nearly 26,000 fans.
Our drive review of ECD's electric Jaguar E-Type restomod.
We drive a restomod Land Rover Defender from ECD with GM's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood.
Not all economists are agreeing with the markets aggressive moves in rate cut expectations.
The chic and extremely cozy turtleneck will be your winter go-to.
Google is reportedly creating a new, more sophisticated AI assistant for Android called Pixie set to arrive with the Pixel 9.
A US judge has ruled that Elon Musk must comply with the SEC and testify for the Twitter-takeover probe.
There's some fantastic matchups on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Week 15. But more importantly, it's fantasy football playoff season. Matt Harmon and Fantasy Life's Kendall Valenzuela get you ready for all the action by identifying which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 15.
The Fed's dovish shift is thrilling investors, as stocks bid to build on a roaring rally that promises new record highs.
Tyler Glasnow, an oft-injured strikeout artist, is on the move to L.A.
It's rarely easy to buy a home. And if you can find a house you love, the question becomes: Is now a good time to buy?
Three years ago, the first all-Black referee crew officiated an NFL game.
Wondering how to cancel a credit card and minimize the impact on your credit report? Follow these 7 steps.
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
Rough sex has become mainstream for many teens and young adults. Here's why that can be harmful.
Experts say there's a psychological marketing tactic at play.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
Select Waymo One riders can now get picked up or dropped off by the company's robotaxis curbside at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Waymo became the first autonomous vehicle operator in the U.S. to launch a paid robotaxi service to and from the airport in November 2022. The service went to an airport shuttle stop at the 44th Street Sky Train station. Navigating the hectic crush of the terminal curbs will be a whole new challenge, but Waymo is starting out with limited hours, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and only at Terminals 3 and 4, in order to safely deploy and learn.
Credit cards can be a helpful tool in building and maintaining a healthy credit score, saving money, and building long-term wealth. But just how many credit cards should you have?