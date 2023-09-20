Cleveland Orchestra's beloved organ revived, restored just in time for 2023-2024 concert season
The Schantz Organ Company in Orrville successfully brought the booming instrument back to life with major upgrades
The Schantz Organ Company in Orrville successfully brought the booming instrument back to life with major upgrades
Fans are treated to not one but two major reveals in the Star Wars story.
Reed Jobs’ new venture firm can change the lives of the estimated 18.1 million diagnosed cancer patients worldwide. Jobs first became interested in oncology as a teen after his father, Steve Jobs, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, passing away while his son was an undergraduate at Stanford. “All I really care about in this world is making a huge difference for cancer patients and what we do at Yosemite, and what I’ve wanted to do my entire life, is to make cancer non-lethal in our lifetimes,” Jobs said on stage during TechCrunch Disrupt today.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
The 1990s was an era of fashion, culture and rock 'n' roll. These ladies were at the center of all of it.
Ten years ago, Robinhood was founded to “democratize” stock trading, or more simply, to make it more accessible for anyone to trade stocks. Today, its goal is simple: To democratize finance for all, according to CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev – who was on the Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt. Acknowledging that a few years ago, people might not have taken Robinhood seriously as a place to save for retirement, Tenev believes the narrative around his company has changed.
Neuralink announced on Tuesday that it has finally opened enrollment for the first in-human study of its N1 brain-computer interface.
If you're pillow-obsessed like I am, this affordable Mellanni sheet set is what you need. It comes with four pillowcases — and a queen set is just $40!
Data loss prevention (DLP) has emerged as a foundational strategy for businesses looking to prevent workers from inadvertently (or advertently) sharing sensitive data outside the confines of the company network. At its core, DLP is about solving the "people problem" -- humans are often at the center of security lapses, whether it's through sharing a confidential document with outsiders or pasting database access tokens into a public GitHub repository. Presenting onstage today as part of the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt, CEO Ian Garrett showcased Phalanx’s technology and laid out the company's mission at a time when companies might prefer a more "human-friendly" solution to stop their data seeping into the public domain.
Some people are born with duplicates of their internal sex organs.
The aviation industry is well aware of its carbon footprint, but it's not an industry where things change quickly. The company, which is part of our Battlefield startup competition at Disrupt this week, is currently ground-testing an 85 kW hydrogen-based propulsion system, with flight tests of its single-engine test bed scheduled for later this year. The company plans to launch with a business jet, the Beyond Aero One, with a range of up to 800 nautical miles, a speed of about 310 knots (or just over 356 miles per hour) and seating for up to eight passengers.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.
Epic Games will be forced to provide refunds to Fortnite players who were allegedly tricked into making unintended purchases on the platform. The FTC says this is one of the largest refunds in a gaming-related case to happen to date.
Your body will thank you, but your wallet might appreciate one of the cheaper options out there.
The latest version of NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling tech debuts this week with enhanced ray-tracing capabilities. Cyberpunk 2077 is the first game to employ it.
Volvo's last diesel car will roll off the line "by early 2024," the company said on Tuesday. As far back as 2017, the Geely-owned automaker indicated it would wrap up production of diesel cars by around now. A few years later, Volvo came out with a more ambitious goal, pledging to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2030.
Learn more about auto glass insurance including whether insurance covers the cost of windshield replacement and if you'll need to pay a glass deductible.
Amazon's video streaming service Prime Video is dabbling with becoming an e-commerce shopping destination. The retailer announced today it's launching a virtual shopping experience tied initially to one of its series, "Gen V," a young adult superhero series and spin-off of the "The Boys." The company suggests it may offer similar experiences for other Prime Video series and films in the future.
Credit cards payment processor Checkout.com views crypto as a meaningful space for merchant relationships but needs to continue to focus on regulatory growth, according to Céline Dufétel, president and COO of the company, who spoke at TechCrunch Disrupt. “We serve crypto exchanges, we don’t actually touch crypto,” Dufétel said. Changes in valuations for fintech companies aren’t “a-ha moments,” Dufétel said.
Welcome to transitional weather heaven.
Around 45 seconds after stage separation, the launch director declared, “All stations, we have experienced an anomaly.” The company said it would work with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on the investigation into the anomaly, which is the standard practice for launch failures. This is the fourth mission failure overall for Rocket Lab, and the first since May 2021.