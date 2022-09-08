Cleveland To Pay $540K To George Floyd Protesters Who Were Wrongfully Arrested

Last year, a dozen protestors filed a suit against the city of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, several police officers and several sheriff’s deputies, accusing officers of using excessive force during what was meant to be a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd. The protest, which took place in downtown Cleveland on May 30, 2020, led to the unlawful arrest of several citizens — one of which says she was illegally held at the Cuyahoga County Jail for six days without charges.

Now, as a result of the 2021 lawsuit brought against them, the City of Cleveland has been ordered to pay twelve protestors a settlement of $540,000.

According to Cleveland civil rights attorneys Terry Gilbert and Sara Gelsominoan, who represented the 12 plaintiffs, the money will be split evenly.

Aside from being held in jail for several days and released without charges, several demonstrators sustained injuries during the events. The physical offenses from police officers included being hit in the face with pepper spray, struck with batons, shot with pepper balls, launching canisters of chemical spray into the crowd, and more.

Police “were unprepared, they were untrained, they were unsupervised, and they didn’t like the message on May 30, and they acted out,” lawyer Gelsominoan said.

In addition, Gilbert shared that in part of the settlement, the city agreed to help those who were charged expunge their criminal records and provide more training to officers to handle crowd control at future protests.

Some of the protestors had a few words of encouragement to those who are fighting the good fight. Shainna Bernard, one of the 12, said it was surreal to stand in the very place where she was pepper-sprayed in the face while peacefully holding a sign. She urges people to not this situation discourage anyone from protesting wherever they’re at because we “have to continue to fight.”