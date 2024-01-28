Cleveland Pierogi Week returns next week to warm your spirits
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following the holiday season, winter can seem bleak. Thankfully, the people behind events like Cleveland Burger Week and Cleveland Pizza Week have crafted something called Cleveland Pierogi Week to get you through the dark and cold of it all.
The 2024 iteration runs from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 and features restaurants from all over the Cleveland area presenting their take on the humble Polish dumpling.
Here is the list of restaurants participating so far (this is absolutely subject to change):
49 Street Tavern
All Saints Public House
Around the Corner
Banter
Beerhead Bar and Eatery
Das Schnitzel Haus
Gunselman’s Tavern
Immigrant Son Brewery
Jukebox
Nora’s Public house
Pierogi Palace
Pizza 216
Pub Frato
Rowley Inn
Schnitz Ale Brewery
Sibling Revelry Brewery
Southern Tier Brewery
The Aviator Pub
The Wild Goose
For $8, participants get three pierogi on their plate at each restaurant they try. People can also add beverages (a Market Garden Beer makes the meal $13) and appetizers to their orders and are asked to remember to tip generously.
Find out more about Pierogi Week and its app right here.
