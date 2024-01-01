Cleveland police officer dies on duty, identified as Sgt. Victor Claudio

Cleveland police are mourning the death of Sgt. Victor Claudio, a 23-year-old veteran of the Cleveland Police Department, reported News 5 Cleveland, an Akron Beacon Journal news partner.

He died Monday while on duty in the department's Fifth District. The cause of death has yet to be released.

"My prayers are with Sergeant Victor Claudio, his family, and the members of the Cleveland Division of Police. The entire city thanks him for his service and his dedication to protecting the residents of the City of Cleveland for the past 23 years," Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement to News 5.

Cleveland City Council also issued a statement expressing their sympathies to the family.

"We lost one of Cleveland's finest," they wrote. "We ask all Clevelanders to keep him and his family in your thoughts."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland police officer dies while on duty New Year's Day