Cleveland police seek suspect in Adrianna Taylor killing

Nov. 29—A 43-year-old Cleveland man is wanted for the aggravated murder of Adrianna K. Taylor, whose body was found Thanksgiving night in a Wilkinsburg backyard.

An arrest warrant was issued for Anthony Kennedy, 43, in connection with Taylor's death.

Taylor, 23, was initially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13, and her family told police they had not heard from her since early October.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County has issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to Kennedy's arrest. He is Black, 5-feet-6-inches tall and 180 pounds.

Callers can remain anonymous and call 216-252-7463 with information.

