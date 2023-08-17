Cleveland, state law enforcement agencies launch violent crime reduction initiative

Multiple state law enforcement agencies have partnered with the Cleveland police and other local authorities in an effort to reduce violent crime in the city, according to a news release from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's office issued Wednesday.

Those state agencies include the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Investigative Unit, the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center and adult and juvenile correction departments, the release states. This collection of law enforcement authorities will concentrate an influx of resources and personnel to criminal hot spots in Cleveland on unannounced dates.

“Our state teams have been in Cleveland, and we plan to stay in Cleveland as long as local officials need us," DeWine said in the release. "We know that most violent crime is committed by repeat offenders who are not legally allowed to possess a firearm, yet they do it anyway. This violence reduction initiative will target those individuals."

Tuesday was the first day of the initiative, officials said.

State troopers made 57 traffic stops and 20 felony arrests in the region that day. Police said stolen vehicles were located and illegally seized firearms were confiscated along with numerous drugs. Individuals were referred to recovery support.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, another partner in the initiative, made four arrests this week, including two who were wanted in connection to separate homicide investigations, according to reporting from Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland.

“All too often innocent victims are hurt, young children who have recently been killed here in Cleveland, and frankly, it breaks your heart,” DeWine said at a press conference Wednesday in Cleveland. “Every parent has the right to raise their children and live in a neighborhood that is free of crime and free of violence."

Other such violence reduction initiatives were conducted in Cleveland in April and August last year, but these were smaller-scale operations, the press release states.

Those initiatives saw nearly 70 illegally possessed firearms seized, the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles and nearly two dozen felony drug cases launched, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies have launched similar initiatives in Columbus, Dayton, Youngstown and Toledo.

