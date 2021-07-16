Cleveland, Tenn., principal allegedly mocked student's sexual assault allegations at assembly

Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
·3 min read

Jul. 15—A family suing over the alleged sexual assault of a student at Cleveland Middle School is seeking $5 million more, claiming in a new complaint a grade-level principal trivialized the allegation at an assembly, after which children played a game of tag in which they would shout "sexual harassment!" when they were touched by classmates.

According to the original lawsuit filed Dec. 11 filed by attorneys J. Taylor Thomas and Russell L. Leonard, the girl was repeatedly sexually assaulted while school officials looked the other way and her parents were only told days later by the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. The student's identity is being shielded during the proceedings.

In the original suit, the plaintiffs claimed the assault "was done forcefully, with Jane Doe being shoved up against a locker, molested and brutalized, resulting in physical injuries from which Jane Doe had to recover more than a week after the assault. Her psychological injuries remain with her and shall remain for the foreseeable future."

The lawsuit sought $10 million. In an amended filing this month seeking $15 million, the plaintiff's family now says a seventh-grade principal held a Zoom assembly April 19 — with the alleged victim in attendance — on the subject of sexual assault and harassment.

According to the filing in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga, the principal told students "even if you look the wrong way, you'd probably get sued" and "trivialized" such conduct as "bottom slaps" or "pats."

The district and its administrators, represented by Knoxville attorney Jonathan Taylor, have 21 days from the date of filing to answer the new allegations.

"We will continue to vigorously defend the allegations contained in the complaint," Taylor said. "All of my clients' denials and defenses will be set out in an answer to the second amended complaint that will be filed with the court in due course."

In court papers, the district has generally denied the allegations.

"These defendants deny having any knowledge that the physical nature of the alleged assault was more than a pat on the bottom," the district's response stated in March.

The amended complaint now names seventh-grade principal Michael Ingram as a defendant and describes the April 19 assembly. During the assembly, the seventh-grade principal said "sexual assault and harassment occurs when students 'horseplay,' explaining how 'kids [their] age are starting to notice things,'" the amended complaint alleges.

The seventh-grade principal "further trivialized sexual assault and harassment by referring to such conduct as merely 'bottom slaps' or 'pats,' a direct reference to the account of the assault of [the plaintiff] given by defendants," the amended complaint states.

After the assembly concluded, "the children then began to play a modified game of tag in which they would touch each other, then scream 'sexual harassment!'" the complaint alleges, without explaining how that took place after a Zoom assembly.

In the amended complaint, the plaintiffs increased the amount sought to $7.5 million in compensatory damages and $7.5 million in punitive damages.

"Defendants demonstrated intentional indifference to the care and well-being of this child," the complaint states.

The plaintiffs also seek unspecified damages for mental suffering and pain; payment of the costs of private education; attorneys' fees and punitive damages against the individual defendants. They also seek training, supervision, reporting requirements and other policies to better protect children.

Cleveland City Schools officials didn't immediately respond to questions about the principal's alleged comments to the students, whether such comments would be allowed under school policies and whether he is still employed at the school.

Contact Ben Benton at bbenton@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6569. Follow him on Twitter @BenBenton.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m happy to be home.’ Two Broward brothers stuck in the Dominican Republic are home

    John and Lovinksy Nalus walked through the terminal of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and into the waiting arms of their longtime friends Thursday in a bittersweet homecoming — nearly a year after an eight-day getaway to the Dominican Republic turned into the vacation from hell.

  • FBI allows sexual predator Nassar to go unchecked. His survivors must process another painful betrayal.

    This wasn't a case of mishandling an investigation. This wasn't an evidence snafu. FBI agents just didn't do their jobs. Let's start believing women.

  • Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies

    Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus. The “very significant change” to traditional medal ceremonies in the 339 events was revealed Wednesday by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach. “The medals will not be given around the neck,” Bach told international media on a conference call from Tokyo.

  • Rachael Denhollander: Let's channel our anger over the FBI and Nassar and save the children

    There are still no consequences for the bad actors who allowed more than 100 children to be sexually violated.

  • Police who violate Bill of Rights don't deserve protection by local laws and unions

    Our View: Derek Chauvin's conviction was historic, but it won’t lead to change unless cities and states end special protection of police officers.

  • Joshua Jackson got 'a little crash course in spinal surgery' to play a murderous real-life surgeon in 'Dr. Death,' a must-watch for true-crime fans

    The riveting new series tells the story of real-life spinal surgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who killed or maimed over 30 of his patients.

  • South Africa looting: Government to deploy 25,000 troops after unrest

    Days of widespread violence and looting prompt the biggest deployment since the end of apartheid.

  • Amid record heat and drought, wildfires in the West have burned more than a million acres

    Seventy-one large wildfires burning across the West have scorched more than 1 million acres so far this year in the U.S. Nine new large fires were added to the roster Thursday, as federal officials raised the national firefighting preparedness level to the highest posture as of Thursday.Why it matters: In the midst of a relentless series of heat waves taking place in a region plagued by the worst drought so far in the 21st century, the forests and grasses located in western states are a tinderbo

  • The US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years of war: 4 questions about this historic moment

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, center, greets Gen. Scott Miller, the former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, upon Miller's July 14, 2021, return to the U.S. at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty ImagesMark R. Jacobson, a foreign policy expert at the Maxwell School at Syracuse University, served in Afghanistan as a reserve officer in 2006 and then returned in a civilian role, working as a foreign policy adviser to Gen. Stanley McChrystal and later as the deputy NA

  • China hits back at Japan over Taiwan warning

    China fired back at Japan on Tuesday, saying Tokyo was “irresponsible” for naming Beijing as its top national security concern in its annual defense white paper.China in recent months has increased its military activity around Taiwan, a democratically-ruled territory it considers its own, which is not far from Japan’s Okinawa islands.In Japan’s defense papers, approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government on Tuesday, Tokyo said China was inciting a military crisis in the region.China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian rejected Japan’s conclusions about what it calls normal military buildup.“It is extremely wrong and irresponsible to grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, unreasonably accuse China of normal national defense construction and military activities, make irresponsible remarks about China's legitimate maritime activities, and exaggerate the so-called Chinese threat. China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it.”Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month pledged to complete “reunification” and squash independence movements in Taiwan.Meanwhile, Japan has said they would join forces with the United States to defend Taiwan from any invasion, according to local media.In response to Tuesday’s white paper, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry expressed thanks to Japan for its support.

  • A mesmerizing NASA video lets you ride with the Juno spacecraft as it flies by Jupiter and its largest moon

    Juno flew within 645 miles of Ganymede, Jupiter's largest moon, last week - the closest any spacecraft has gotten in more than two decades.

  • Johnson & Johnson recalls 5 aerosol sunscreens. Experts urge caution when using spray sunblock.

    Johnson & Johnson issued a recall on five of its aerosol products. Here's what the experts say about whether spray sunscreens are safe.

  • Police officer killed and three hospitalised in armed standoff with man barricaded in Texas house

    One police officer was killed and three others hospitalised following a shooting in small west Texas town. The violence unfolded as law enforcement became embroiled in a standoff with a man barricaded inside a house in Levelland, Texas. The death of Sergeant Josh Bartlett, the SWAT leader of Lubbock County Sherif’s Office, was announced by the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas.

  • More money, more problems: Cheney and Kinzinger feel Trump effect

    Both House Republicans have raked in huge sums since they branded themselves as leaders of the anti-Trump wing of the party.

  • Michael Wolff's 'Landslide' recounts Trump's Brett Kavanaugh rant, fury at Netanyahu

    A new book describes an increasingly paranoid and isolated Donald Trump during and after the election.

  • Court orders shorter sentence for 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic

    A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that “Tiger King” Joe Exotic should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws. Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver found that the trial court wrongly treated those two convictions separately in calculating his prison term under sentencing guidelines.

  • U.S. Senate scrambles to finish infrastructure bill ahead of vote

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate majority leader pressed lawmakers on Thursday to make progress on President Joe Biden's agenda, setting up a vote on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and demanding Democrats back a larger $3.5 trillion budget blueprint. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who like Biden is a Democrat, told the Senate the bipartisan infrastructure bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 would face an initial procedural floor vote on Wednesday, but some Republicans working on the bill raised doubts they could meet the deadline. Biden has billed both efforts as essential.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.