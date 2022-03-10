Cleveland, Tennessee, woman charged after refusing to wear mask at medical business in court Thursday

Mar. 10—A Cleveland, Tennessee, woman charged in February with criminal trespassing after she refused to leave a Cleveland medical business that required patients to wear masks has a hearing Thursday in Bradley County General Sessions Court.

Jessica F. Hedgcock, 34, was charged by the Cleveland Police Department on Feb. 4 with the misdemeanor punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail or a $50 fine, according to authorities.

Hedgcock said Wednesday in a telephone interview she was representing herself in court because no lawyers were willing to take her case.

At Thursday's hearing, Hedgcock said she plans to argue her case, "and I'm not going to plead guilty or not guilty."

"Ultimately, if they don't let me argue, then I'm going to demand a trial by jury," she said, admitting she's new to the court process and is "learning as we go."

Court officials said Wednesday that Hedgcock was arraigned Feb. 7 on the charge.

Hedgcock said she had gone to Cleveland Imaging for an appointment Feb. 4 on a referral from her doctor.

"I showed up and they said, 'You have to wear a mask,' and keep in mind this woman at the front desk had her mask under her nose, and she's saying, 'You have to wear one here,'" Hedgcock said. "I said, 'No ma'am, no I don't.'"

Hedgcock said she continued to sign in, wasn't loud or rude to the woman at the desk and sat waiting for her turn until she was told the facility wasn't going to honor her appointment.

"At the end of the day," she said, "I claim my rights to the fullest extent, and it is not a crime to breathe the air that God gave me."

Hedgcock said her doctor told her masks are "not healthy for me," and she contends she is exempt from mask requirements for religious reasons.

She said she feels she had a right not to wear a mask whatever a business's rules are.

According to the Feb. 4 Cleveland Police Department report on the incident, the initial 9:41 a.m. call was to a "possibly intoxicated subject" at the Chambliss Avenue imaging center where the director of operations, Bo Guffey, told the responding officer Hedgcock was asked to leave for not wearing a mask and had refused to leave.

"Mr. Guffey was advised that we are not able enforce any kind of mask rules, but if Ms. Hedgcock no longer has consent to remain on the property, then we can ask her to leave," officer Bryan Reagan stated in the report. "When I made contact with Ms. Hedgcock, I advised her Mr. Guffey wanted her to leave the facility. Ms. Hedgcock refused to leave."

Reagan stated he explained to Hedgcock that he would have to issue her a citation for criminal trespassing if she wouldn't leave willingly, and she again refused.

"I asked Ms. Hedgcock if I issued her a citation would she sign it and leave the facility. Ms. Hedgcock stated she would not sign the citation or leave the facility," Reagan stated. "I advised Ms. Hedgcock that I did not want to arrest her but I would have no choice if she refused to leave the facility."

Hedgcock was taken into custody and booked at the Bradley County Jail, Reagan stated.

Guffey didn't return a phone message left Wednesday at Cleveland Imaging seeking comment.

