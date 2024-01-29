Cleveland woman murdered as kids watched: I-Team

(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned investigators are still looking for a third suspect wanted for the murder of a Cleveland mother in front of her children.

Friday, homicide detectives arrested two men, who are now beginning to face murder charges.

The case involves the shooting death of Alyson Appling-France. On Jan.10, investigators said she was shot 17 times in front of her children, ages 6 and 10 years old.

The shooting took place near West 103rd Street and Detroit Avenue. The I-Team learned she was ambushed as she got out of a car.

On Friday, teams of officers served three search warrants looking for suspects in both Cleveland and Garfield Heights. Police arrested Alontez Beasley, 34, and Jamar Skanes, 49. They were scheduled to face a judge for the first time in this case on Monday morning.

According to the I-Team, detectives also seized several guns.

There has been no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

