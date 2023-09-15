Cleveland woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug crimes

CAMBRIDGE − A Cleveland woman was recently sentenced in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court by Judge Daniel Padden on drug charges.

Devinne P. Hollie, 37, was indicted in December with trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, first-degree felonies, with specification to forfeit an automobile and a major drug offender specification. She was also charged with illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree felonies.

Hollie entered no contest pleas to three of the charges on Friday with the trafficking charge being dropped per a plea deal with the Guernsey County Prosecutor's Office.

The Guernsey County Sheriff's Office assisted Homeland Security Investigations with a traffic stop on Dec. 1 on Interstate-70. Hollie was found to have fentanyl concealed in the vehicle she was operating. She was also found to have more than 300 grams of cocaine on her person when booked into the Guernsey County Jail.

Hollie received an aggregate prison term of 15 to 20.5 years in prison, a $15,000 fine and a 10 year driver's license suspension. The vehicle involved, a 2015 Ford Fiesta, was also ordered forfeited to the sheriff's office. Because of the major drug offender specification, Hollie must serve 11 years mandatory before she is eligible for parole or judicial release. She must also serve 2 to 5 years of post release control.

Hollie was transported to the Ohio Reformatory for Women and will be serving the sentence after she completes a federal prison sentence for prior federal violations.

Information from the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office and Guernsey County Clerk of Courts.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cleveland woman gets 15 years in prison for drug crimes