Cleveland's baseball team's name changes from Indians to Guardians
Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called the Guardians from now on.
The team announced the change with help from Tom Hanks.
Former President and "former baseball fan" Donald Trump slammed the Cleveland Indians franchise for changing its team name, blaming "absolutely crazy ideas and policies" for the decision.
Donald Trump criticized the Cleveland Indians baseball club for changing its name amid a wider cultural shift of institutions ditching racist names.
“The Cleveland Guardians blew a 3-1 lead. Yep. Still works.”
Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist. Team owner Paul Dolan said last summer’s social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the ballclub’s name.
We now have a look at what the end zones at First Energy Stadium will look like this year in celebration of 1946.
‘We acknowledge the name change will be difficult for some of us, and the transition will take time,’ says owner of Cleveland Guardians
After 105 years, Cleveland's baseball team has officially dropped the name Cleveland Indians and formally changed its name to the Cleveland Guardians. The Ohio MLB team announced its name change in a glossy video narrated by Tom Hanks and scored by Ohio's own The Black Keys, as well unveiled a new logo of a baseball flanked by a G with a pair of wings, or a "fastball logo" that it refers to as a "strong, yet simple design." Check it out below: Together, we are all... pic.twitter.com/R5FnT4kv1I—