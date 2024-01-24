Cleveland's Own: Leila Orellana
Cleveland's Own: Leila Orellana featured on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Jan. 24, 2024.
Cleveland's Own: Leila Orellana featured on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Jan. 24, 2024.
With the packaging market being valued at as much as €1 trillion globally it’s become a ripe field for startups to engage this market with digital products that can bring efficiency to a highly traditional industry. This is perhaps why Packmatic, a Berlin-based digital packaging marketplace has raised a €15 million Series A round led by EQT Ventures. Packmatic plans to use the capital to push further into European markets.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Live, town-by-town presidential election results from the 2024 New Hampshire primary.
Netflix announced that starting in Q2 2024, its cheapest ad-free "Basic" plan will be completely gone in Canada and the UK.
It’s the former president’s second victory in a row after winning last week’s Iowa caucuses.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Rhys Hoskins missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.
eBay is reducing its workforce by around 1,000 roles, or roughly 9 percent of its full-time employees.
Will officials make headlines Sunday with trips to the Super Bowl at stake?
Primary results in New Hampshire begin to be tallied as most polls close across the Granite State.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming three new members.
A sedentary lifestyle is linked to negative health consequences. Here's how you can go from sitting all the time to sneaking in movement.
Referees didn't blow this one for Minnesota. The Timberwolves did that on their own. Also true: The officials have got to do better.
"Made for Me," a song by Muni Long, is fueling a recent TikTok trend. Now the singer has her own response.
French small launch developer Latitude has closed $30 million in new capital as it eyes the first flight of its Zephyr rocket in 2025. While other rocket companies are going bigger, developing even more massive rockets, Latitude is taking a different approach: light, small, and hopefully cheap enough to beat out competitors. In a statement, Latitude CEO and cofounder Stanislas Maximin said 2024 would be a “pivotal year” before Zephyr’s first flight in 2025.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. In a blog post, Co-CEO Pedro Franceschi said that the company is prioritizing “long-term thinking and ownership over short-term gains in our comp structure.”
Netflix said its WWE deal won't change its overall sports strategy.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
Positive Grid goes big for NAMM 2024 with the Spark Live, a 150-watt four-channel portable PA system.
The nominees are in, and the Oscar for Best Picture goes to ...