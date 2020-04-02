Our Take On Clever Global, S.A.'s (BME:CLE) CEO Salary

The CEO of Clever Global, S.A. (BME:CLE) is Fernando Gutiérrez Huerta. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Fernando Gutiérrez Huerta's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Clever Global, S.A. has a market cap of €4.6m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €86k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €80k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below €183m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is €398k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Clever Global. On a sector level, around 58% of total compensation represents salary and 42% is other remuneration. Clever Global is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry.

At first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Fernando Gutiérrez Huerta is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Clever Global, below.

Is Clever Global, S.A. Growing?

Clever Global, S.A. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 72% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 2.2% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Clever Global, S.A. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 66%, Clever Global, S.A. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

It appears that Clever Global, S.A. remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Shareholders should note that compensation for Fernando Gutiérrez Huerta is under the median of a group of similar sized companies. But then, EPS growth is lacking and so are the returns to shareholders. Considering all these factors, we'd stop short of saying the CEO pay is too high, but we don't think shareholders would want to see a pay rise before business performance improves. On another note, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Clever Global that investors should look into moving forward.

