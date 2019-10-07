A Clever Hotel Hack Got People Sharing Their Favorite Travel Tips

If you spend enough time in hotel rooms, you may start to wonder if the people who designed the rooms ever actually stayed in them. How else would no one notice that the curtains don’t fully close so the moment the sun rises the light shines right on the bed? Or that even when the lights are off, the alarm clock manages to illuminate the room better than the bedside lamp? Luckily for every hotel room foible, there’s some intrepid traveler who has come up with an ingenious solution for the problem and thanks to a recent Twitter thread, those hacks are out in the world.

It all started when Rick Klau, a senior operating partner at GV (formerly Google Ventures), posted a clever tip he came across to use the clips on a hotel hanger to close that pesky gap inevitably present in hotel curtains:

I don't remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I've spent in a hotel since. pic.twitter.com/NpuuumqHV8 — Rick Klau (@rklau) October 4, 2019

The clever hack inspired other travel hackers to share their own tips to make hotel stays a little more pleasant. Even Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk was impressed with the list of tips that resulted from the thread.

This trick works well for poorly-placed air conditioning or heating units:

And put the chair back in front of the A/C to stop it blowing directly on you. — Joe C 🇺🇸 (@_j_o_e) October 4, 2019

Wrapping the remote in the free shower caps is a great tip for germaphobes:

Best hotel hack: instead of touching the disgusting tv remote, wrap it in the shower cap! — la espooky 👻🎃 (@melmor86) October 4, 2019

If you need the shower cap for your showers, use the ice bucket bag instead:

Use the ice bag to cover the TV remote’s germs https://t.co/7XeSiJBnEv pic.twitter.com/7jGBENdPJY — 🅲🅷🅸🅿 🅱🆁🅾🆆🅽 (@ChipBrown) October 4, 2019

Hotels have a funny habit of charging guests for water in their rooms, but doling it out for free in the gym:

Total travel cheat code along with grabbing free waters at the hotel gym. Gotta follow @thepointsguy — Nate Williams (@naywilliams) October 4, 2019

If you’re a road warrior stuck working in a hotel room, this tip could help:

Brilliant.



My favorite hotel hack: Your ironing board is an adjustable height desk. Since the chairs are never the right height, use the ironing board for long hotel work.



— Alistair Croll (@acroll) October 4, 2019

This is a great use for those low-balance gift cards taking up space in your wallet:

My hotel hack is that you can literally put any card in the slot that turns on the elctricity, so you can leave the room with your device charging inside — Jana Hisham (@JanaHisham) October 4, 2019

Speaking of electricity, if all those in-room gadgets end up keeping you up at night with their bright lights, try this:

Great hack! For a related pet peeve, I always keep a roll of electrical tape to cover LEDs on TVs, routers, power strips and related devices. Everything seems to have an ultra-bright blue LED pointing at the bed these days for some reason. — Daniel Magliola (@dmagliola) October 4, 2019

If you forgot a charger, don’t suffer in silence. Instead talk to the front desk:

My hotel hack is if you ever need an extra phone charger ask the front desk if they found one. They have a box full. — Rabbit (@vinylrabbit) October 4, 2019

If you want to keep your drinks cold without constantly running to the ice machine, using the laundry bag as an ersatz ice chest is a great option:

My favourite hotel hack is to use the laundry bag for ice. Clean the sink and fill it in one go. Place your beverages in the ice and topp off with water, cuz physics. — jonnywizard (@jonnywizard) October 4, 2019

Travelers who want to do a little good in the world will appreciate this idea: