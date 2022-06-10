The clever way to beat British inflation? Buy American

US flag - SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

“Buy land, they’re not making it any more,” quipped Mark Twain. That scarcity is the basis of value is an argument used by many, including this column, in support of assets such as gold and Bitcoin. But there’s another asset that they are not making any more: the American dollar.

America’s central bankers are putting their money-printing spree decisively into reverse. In the aftermath of the financial crisis and during the pandemic they created tens of billions of electronic dollars each month and used those new dollars to buy bonds as a means to inject money into the financial system.

They now plan to do the opposite: to sell the bonds and sit on the proceeds. This has the same effect as destroying the money they had previously created – it will no longer be in circulation and will do the digital equivalent of sitting in a locked vault.

Money will therefore be taken out of the economy and, just as conventional economic thinking has it that creating money creates inflation, it also holds that destroying money reduces inflation.

Now the world’s central banks have been printing money for more than a decade so why are we seeing its inflationary effects only now? This is something we touched on in the Wealth Preserver column last year, when we pointed out that the newly created money had gone into the financial system, where it had indeed created inflation in asset prices, as opposed to into the real economy.

The money created to deal with the pandemic was different: in Britain, for example, the new pounds were lent to the Government and used to pay for the furlough scheme, so they ended up in the pockets of people who, in most cases, promptly spent them.

They started to circulate in the economy and, once the lockdowns ended and life started to return to normal, they ended up chasing the very goods whose supply had been disrupted by the pandemic and then by the war in Ukraine. Result: inflation.

Let’s go back to all those dollars that America is to destroy. Goods may be scarce but dollars are becoming scarcer too. It seems logical to expect its policy – which is called “quantitative tightening” – to at least reduce inflation from what it would otherwise have been.

This is relevant to us in Britain, and to investors keen to preserve the real value of their wealth, in a number of ways. First, the Bank of England has not confirmed a date for any reversal of its money-creating programme, so we cannot hope for any immediate defence against inflation from that direction.

If inflation falls faster in America than in Britain, we would expect sterling to fall against the dollar, all else being equal. This in itself is inflationary as the price of dollar-denominated imports such as oil rises in sterling terms when the pound weakens.

Second, the scarcity of dollars that the American central bank is engineering will itself tend to boost the currency’s value.

We therefore see it as essential to have a proportion of the Wealth Preserver portfolio in dollar-denominated assets. Even if their price does not change in dollar terms, we expect these assets to appreciate for British savers thanks to the dollar’s likely strength.

Fortunately, we already have plenty of dollar-based investments. Gold and Bitcoin are the obvious ones (even if the latter has fallen in value so severely as to more than offset dollar strength) but two of our commodity holdings, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and the WisdomTree Aluminium ETC, are quoted in dollars and the others, Antofagasta and Yellow Cake, still benefit as the commodities they deal in are also denominated in the American currency.

Other holdings have overseas income streams or operations; they include RWS, the patent company, Diageo, the global drinks maker, the engineering group Spirax‑Sarco and the BioPharma Credit, Hipgnosis Songs and Worldwide Healthcare investment trusts. Very roughly we probably have about 30pc of the portfolio exposed to the dollar. This feels about right.

