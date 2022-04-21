CleverTap Appoints Anand Venkatraman as Chief Operating Officer

·2 min read

Mountain View, Calif., and Mumbai, India --News Direct-- CleverTap

CleverTap, the world’s leading retention cloud, announced the appointment of Anand Venkatraman as the Chief Operating Officer.

Anand has over two decades of experience in building and scaling global teams and P&Ls across various sales motions. He joins from Freshworks where he led the fast-growing Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa business. He also played a key role in driving global partnerships to independently grow the business across 40+ countries, scaling the technology marketplace and embedded Freshworks deep into the worldwide startup ecosystem. Prior to that he held leadership positions at Akamai and Microsoft in APJ and India.

“I warmly welcome Anand to CleverTap. His appointment underlines our ambitious growth plans to be the gamechanger for user retention. He has a successful track record in taking businesses global, building highly engaged teams, and establishing creative approaches for customer success. Anand will strengthen the CleverTap management team to help scale the company to the next level by bringing in excellence in execution,” said Sidharth Malik, CEO CleverTap Inc.

“I am excited to join CleverTap as they emerge as the retention category market leader, in not just India and South-East Asia but also in markets like North America, Latin America, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Europe. I am looking forward to being a part of CleverTap's journey in taking the Indian SaaS story to the world,” said Anand Venkatraman.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the modern, integrated retention cloud that empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value. For brands that understand and value user retention, CleverTap drives context and individualization with the help of a unified and deep data layer, AI/ML powered insights and automation. Customers around the world representing over 10,000 apps, including Vodafone Idea, SonyLIV, Daimler, Gojek, Carousell, and Premier League, trust CleverTap to achieve their retention and engagement goals, growing their long term revenue. Backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, and Accel, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in Mumbai, Singapore, and Dubai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact Details

Sony Shetty

sony@clevertap.com

Company Website

https://clevertap.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/clevertap-appoints-anand-venkatraman-as-chief-operating-officer-162148277

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Bill Ackman bet $1.1 billion on Netflix months ago and now he’s taking a beating. But the famed investor has doubled down before—and come out ahead

    Streaming service’s stock plunge costs hedge fund manager millions. But it’s not Ackman’s first rodeo.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • 10 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best utilities stocks to buy for dividends. If you want to read about some more utility stocks to buy for dividends, go directly to 5 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends. The utilities sector is dealing with tough challenges in 2022 as it seeks to boost clean […]

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • 3 Reasons to Hold on to Your Warner Brothers Discovery Shares

    Shares of the newly merged Warner Brothers Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) finally began trading last week after a protracted merger saga. Many Warner Brothers Discovery shareholders are AT&T (NYSE: T) investors who received shares in the spinoff and own about 71% of the new company post-merger. Many are income investors who own AT&T for its high dividend payout and may not be interested in shares of the new company they received as part of the spinoff, as it does not pay a dividend.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Buy These 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks at Discounted Prices, Say Analysts

    We all know how the markets started this year by falling into correction territory. Electric Vehicle (EV) stocks were no exception, although there was no clear trend in the segment. Major EVs have fallen between 5% and 50% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500’s 6% drop. Inflation is a key to understanding that performance. EVs will require new factory processes in their manufacture, and new sets of raw materials – and those raw materials don’t come cheap. A combination of increasing demand, pro

  • Netflix is bleeding subscribers for the first time in over a decade — and it's expecting to lose another 2 million subscribers in coming months

    "The big COVID boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently," Netflix wrote in a letter to shareholders.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns Tesla will face tougher competition — and points to Netflix's rivals slashing its growth last quarter

    Burry rang the alarm on Tesla after Netflix partly blamed newer rivals for its slower revenue growth and decline in subscribers last quarter.

  • Tesla reports Q1 profits of $3.3 bn, topping expectations

    Tesla reported another banner quarter of profit growth Wednesday as the rapid expansion of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing capacity boosted sales despite ongoing supply chain problems.

  • Hedge Fund Bets Against a SPAC Tied to Trump After Truth Social ‘Disaster’

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management is betting against the shell company tied to Donald Trump, wagering that it will fail to get regulatory approval to merge with his media company and take it public. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBi

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Now and Hold

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past year amid a confluence of risk factors and shifting preferences in the market. With Appian's (NASDAQ: APPN) software, even employees with little or no coding experience can build, deploy, and modify applications. Appian's low-code software allows businesses to easily launch and update internal applications for streamlining functions and improving workflows, and its stock looks like a great buy on the heels of precipitous sell-offs.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could 3x or More in 2022

    It was a little over 13 years ago that the S&P 500 hit a market low on March 6, 2009, after which it reversed course and went on a tear. The bull run saw it rise 420%, for a compounded growth rate of 13.8% a year, turning $1,000 into a total return of over $4,360 today. Wall Street thinks the three stocks below have some of the best chances for touching all the bases.

  • Here's What We Like About Ford Motor's (NYSE:F) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Ford Motor...

  • 3 Reasons PayPal Is a Golden Buying Opportunity Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders have experienced the best and worst in just a few short years. Much has changed since then -- PayPal shares are down 63% in the past six months versus a 1.9% decline in the S&P 500. PayPal's steep pullback grabbed my attention from the start -- how does the world's largest mobile payments company shed over half of its value in such a short period of time?