Click here for story

Nov. 1—Police investigated stabbings in both Oneonta and Delhi over the Halloween weekend.

In Oneonta, police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Eric Berger, the police received a call around 4 p.m. that someone had been stabbed on the corner of East and Cedar streets. When officers arrived on the scene, the found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed in the arm and abdomen, Berger said. The victim was transported by the Oneonta Fire Department to Bassett Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Berger said the investigation is ongoing.

An off-campus college party apparently erupted in violence in Delhi, according to State Police.

Troopers are investigating a stabbing that occurred at an off-campus party on Scotch Mountain Road in Delhi Oct. 31.

According to a media release, troopers and police officers from the Delhi Village Police Department and the State University Police at Delhi responded to a fight at a large college party at about 2 a.m. Oct. 31. One person sustained stab wounds and was ultimately transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment, the release said. Three others were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said State Police are still conducting interviews and so far, no arrests have been made. She said it is still being investigated, and anyone who may have witnessed the altercation is asked to call State Police at 607-432-3934.

SUNY Delhi Vice President for Marketing and Communications Dawn Sohns said "This is an ongoing New York State Police investigation. University Police is assisting them with the investigation."