Click here for verdict in fatal DWI crash that killed child

Migel Juliana Matthew, 30, listens Tuesday, April 19, 2022, during her trial for a murder charge in 78th District Court.

Murder or intoxication manslaughter?

A jury chose to hand down a guilty verdict for murder for Migel Juliana Matthew Friday in 78th District Court.

Matthew was at the wheel in a DWI crash that killed 4-year-old Christian Alizha Redmond on Dec. 20, 2019.

The occupants were thrown from the car in a rollover crash in the 5000 block of Henry S. Grace Freeway.

The little boy was found dead at the scene. Four other children and two adults walked away from the scene of the wreck.

Matthew’s defense attorney asked jurors for a verdict of intoxicated manslaughter, which carries a lesser punishment than murder.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie urged jurors to convict her of murder.

Jurors deliberated for just under an hour before reaching a verdict.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Jury reaches verdict in Migel Matthew’s trial. Boy killed in DWI crash