ClickFunnels founder claims LDS Church Elder set up meeting with Tim Ballard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The co-founder of an Eagle, Idaho, digital marketing firm claimed in a social media video in September that a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints general authority introduced him to former Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard for the purpose of discussing ways to help O.U.R. — a claim that raises questions about the church’s statement of having never endorsed or supported O.U.R. or any projects associated with Tim Ballard.

ClickFunnels head Russell Brunson took to social media on Sept. 16 in defense of Tim Ballard but also claimed that M. Russell Ballard , current acting president of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles introduced him to Tim Ballard (no relation). The full video, posted to Facebook and Instagram, features Brunson addressing his followers, friends, and those who have “been donating to O.U.R. with me” about his thoughts on the “recent negative media about Tim Ballard.”

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints denounces claims made by OUR former leader Tim Ballard

Brunson’s video was made in response to reports of a Sept. 15 statement from the LDS Church denouncing Tim Ballard, claiming the former O.U.R. founder betrayed a friendship with M. Russell Ballard. The church called Tim Ballard’s activity “morally unacceptable.” In the church’s statement, it claimed: “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints never endorsed, supported or represented O.U.R., Tim Ballard or any projects associated with them.“

Following the release of the church’s statement in September, Tim Ballard and many of his supporters claimed it was fake, even with supporting documents and emails from numerous media outlets showing the statement had indeed been sent from church media representatives.

Brunson vehemently claimed in his video that the LDS statement was “fake” and had been obtained, in his opinion, from “rogue employees” of the church. Brunson has made no further statement on social media about the Tim Ballard situation, and he had not responded to requests for comment from ABC4.com prior to this piece being published.

Brunson claimed that he knew the statement was fake because he had “been in the room with both Ballards. Brunson claimed he was “making this video as somebody who doesn’t just have third-hand knowledge or who read an article, about an article, about an article. [But] as someone who has been involved with it, with him and the group for a long, long time.”

“…It’s interesting, because the way I found out about Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad was actually from Elder Ballard,” Brunson said. “He personally called me and asked me to help Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad. I have literally sat in the room with Elder Ballard and Tim Ballard as we discussed these things and these ideas.”

ABC4 has also asked the church to clarify its statement saying it never endorsed or supported O.U.R. or any projects associated with Tim Ballard considering Brunson claimed the meeting was specifically for that purpose. We are waiting to hear back.

He furthermore claimed: “He [Tim Ballard] is being attacked from the outside. This is not the truth. Again, that is coming from someone who literally, I’ve been in the room with him and Elder Ballard talking about these things, okay? I’ve been in the rooms. Elder Ballard’s the one that introduced me. Tim never came to me and like told me some big story, and like tried to get me in. It was the opposite way around. Fully you need to understand this is the way it actually worked; this is the actual truth. Not some rogue employee who got fired because they were bad at their job, lying between their teeth. That’s literally what the sources are if you look at where they are getting this stuff. It’s ridiculous.”

Brunson closed his video by reaffirming his support for Tim Ballard and the work of O.U.R.

