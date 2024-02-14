'My client is not a villain': Lawyer responds to pleas from Auburn mobile home residents

Whispering Pines Estates, one of the two mobile home parks in Auburn where residents have raised alarms over rent increases and living conditions.

AUBURN ― The lawyer representing a mobile home park managing company that was called out last month by its residents for lease hikes and living conditions, is defending the company’s actions, adding that his client is “a for-profit entity” and “not a villain.”

Robert Kraus, attorney for Parakeet Communities, which owns Whispering Pines Estates Mobile Homes and American Mobile Home Park along Washington Street in Auburn, added that the company will address the issues raised by the residents.

“In comparison to what is a comparable rent of a comparable space in Auburn, I think you will find that the amount of rent, in fact, is not outrageous and in line with market prices,” said Kraus. “We hear and are listening to our constituents.”

Parakeet Communities, a Maryland-based company, owns communities which comprise renter-tenant and owner-tenant residents on low and fixed incomes, often due to disability and old age. Some of these residents told the Telegram & Gazette in January that the choice to move in, often decades ago, was due to cost considerations.

Last month the nonprofit organization Lawyers for Civil Rights sent a letter on behalf of residents asking the company to rescind rent increases and improve maintenance at the mobile home parks.

The letter, written by Attorney Jacob Love, stated that renter-tenants had been asked in late December to pay about 40% more in the new year, bringing their monthly payments from under $1,000 to over $1,300; while owner-tenants were asked to pay about 25% more, bringing their fees from under $500 to nearly $600.

Under the new lease documents, by 2028 each resident of Whispering Pines – an exclusively owner-tenant park – would be required to pay $1,015 monthly.

Since the complaint, the manager overseeing the parks parted ways with Parakeet. Kraus said a new manager has been hired and “is going under training.”

Kraus said Parakeet will address the issues raised by the residents, but he said it's not because of the Lawyers for Civil Rights letter.

“We're not doing it because of attorney Love,” said Kraus, “and his practice is seeking to condemn us or to villainize us.

“My client is not a villain.”

Kraus said the company is planning to reverse the initial $100 increase for owner-tenants, and that he had been in touch with Love.

Love confirmed that Kraus had reached out but said he hasn't heard about any changes.

“Whether they’re a for-profit business or not, they need to respect the dignity of their residents and their safety,” said Love. “They’re taking advantage of these people and they're breaking the law while they're doing it."

American Mobile Home Park in Auburn is owned by the Maryland-based Parakeet Communities.

In response to the dispute, the town has begun looking into implementing a rent control provision, something that Town Manager Edward J. Kazanovicz said last month “cannot happen that quickly.”

On Monday, the Board of Selectmen heard from both lawyers and the mobile park residents. Kraus said that “rent control is not a panacea, not a cure-it-all.”

“The immediate steps is not vilifying Parakeet and fighting this in the newspapers and in front of your board,” said Kraus. “That’s not going to produce the results that he and the residents of this community want.

“We are going to adjust and consider our options for coming to a peaceful resolution with our residents.”

Residents from both mobile home parks spoke.

“We’re threatened all the time by Parakeet with the threat of eviction,” said Mark Raymond, an owner of a mobile home at Whispering Pines. “We’ve been putting up with that for a while now.”

Joanne Markarian, a Whispering Pines resident who said that she suffers from blindness, called the rental agreement “not legal” and “not provisional.”

“I find it insensitive,” said Markarian. “I'm 83 years old, in five years I’ll be 88 years old, and I’ll be threatened with eviction from my home if I can’t afford your $1,000-a-month rent.

“You’re sickening,” she said in the direction of the screen where Kraus was connected virtually.

On Wednesday, Love called for action by the Select Board to implement an ordinance and create a rent control board.

“It’s absolutely critical that the Select Board takes some kind of action, or Parakeet will continue to exploit its residents,” said Love. “There is no question that the rent increases here are unreasonable and unfair, their incentive is to make as much money as possible.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Parakeet Properties lawyer responds to Auburn mobile home complaints